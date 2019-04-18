HALSTEAD — Shopping, styling and more will be featured at a new event focusing on women coming soon to Halstead.

"Spring Fling: Home, Health and Happiness Women's Fair" will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 27 at Kansas Learning Center for Health, 505 Main St. in Halstead.

"Every woman deserves an hour to herself or a little TLC and I truly think this event is perfect for the busy woman, grandma, stay-at-home mom, working woman, girl getting ready for college — you name it," said Diana Schutte, instructor at KLCH.

The event will bring together vendors of home decor, clothing, food, jewelry and skin care products. Some booths will have free samples of their products as well as selling items.

"I am beyond excited to get to browse all the vendors and to see what they have to offer," Schutte said. "Every day, we've had new vendors sign up."

"Spring Fling: Home, Health and Happiness Women's Fair" is geared towards women of all ages.

"We know this is a busy time of year with end-of-school events, Easter, Mother's Day, graduations, etc. We thought a fun, free, come-and-go event that focused on women would be perfect," Schutte said.

Vendors offering services such as child care and photography will also be present at the women's fair.

In keeping with the organization's mission to promote healthy living, Halstead EMS will also be on hand to conduct blood pressure checks at the women's fair.

"We try to have 'Health Connection' events at KLCH every other month or so where we have events that are geared towards adults," Schutte said. "We try to do things involving health like the Oslimpics. We have had paint nights and wreath-making courses that gear towards fun and mental health."

Women attending "Spring Fling: Home, Health and Happiness Women's Fair" will also be able to sign up for giveaways from some of the vendors.

"I'm hoping women bring their girlfriends or moms bring their daughters for a fun little afternoon," Schutte said. "It's come and go so people don't have to be tied down all day."

Admission to "Spring Fling: Home, Health and Happiness Women's Fair" is free. For more information, call Kansas Learning Center for Health at 316-835-2662 or check their Facebook page.