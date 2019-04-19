Three Rings Brewery, 536 Old U.S. 81 Highway in McPherson is entering a new phase.

Almost three years ago, they opened their doors and started kegging, then canning, started selling at liquor stores, and very recently in Dillions across the state.

Now, they are opening a patio at the brewery. It will feature food trucks, games, places to hang out with friends and family, and of course relax and have fun.

The best part of the patio is that patrons will be able to purchase flights and pints of beer, as well as our regular growler and squealer fills.

The grand opening for the Three Rings Brewery patio will be from 3 to 9 p.m. April 26 and from 2 to 9 p.m. April 27.