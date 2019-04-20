Bring the whole family to Legacy Bible Church this Sunday at 10 a.m. for "Lessons & Praise." “Lessons & Praise” is a beautiful and unique presentation of the Easter message directly from the words of scripture, along with your favorite traditional and contemporary worship music. Come at 9:30 a.m. for donuts and hot coffee. Legacy meets at Central Christian School, located at 1910 E. 30th in Hutchinson. For more information, see our website at legacybiblechurch.com or call us at 620-314-9902.

You are welcome to join us at First Baptist Church, 800 N. Main, for prayer time at 8:30 a.m., breakfast at 9:30 a.m. and an Easter egg hunt for kids at 9:30 a.m. Then, hear the interesting way Pastor Rishawn Austin presents his message "To anyone who believes" at 10:45 a.m. Awana for kids kindergarten through sixth grade is at 6 p.m. Wednesday and Men's Bible study is at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

On Easter Sunday, April 21, make plans to worship with us at either the 8:30 or 10:55 a.m. services and then watch the kids hunt for Easter Eggs after the second service at First United Methodist Church, 101 E. First Ave. The youth will prepare eggs and goodies. After the second service, young children will hunt for eggs outside the church building, and older children will hunt for eggs in the Agapé Garden.

He is risen! Pastor Mark Miller’s sermon “What a Difference!” will be based on 1 Corinthians 15:1-11 this Easter Sunday at the 8:15 and 10:30 a.m. traditional services at First Presbyterian Church, 201 E. Sherman. Keith Neill will lead the 9 a.m. contemporary service with the message “New Life Starts Here,” based on John 11:25-26. The congregation will come together for breakfast, adult Christian education begins at 9:30 a.m. and butterflies will be released following the 9 and 10:30 a.m. worship services.

The South Hutchinson United Methodist Church Easter Sunrise Service is at 6:30 a.m. at the South Hutch Community Building 101 W. Ave C (one block west of Gambino's). Breakfast will be served and visitors are welcome. We will not have Sunday school. Easter Worship Service will be 10:30 a.m. at the church. There will be an Easter egg hunt for the kids after church.

Join us at Grace Episcopal Church this evening at 7 p.m. for the Great Easter Vigil. Then at 8 and 10:15 a.m. on Easter morning, be our guests as we celebrate our risen Savior. Our annual Easter egg hunt will begin at 11:45 a.m. Please bring a basket to collect eggs. The Wednesday, April 24 Chapel services are at 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Daughters of the King will meet at 4:45 p.m. in the Conference Room. There will be no UTX Youth Group on the April 24. The Endowment Team will meet at 7 p.m. Grace Episcopal Church welcomes all visitors. You are welcome to call the church office at 620-662-8024 for more information about our services and activities. We are located on the corner of 20th and Main at 2 Hyde Park Dr.

Emanuel Lutheran Church, 140 E. 30th Ave., will have services at 5:30 p.m. today in the Parish Hall and 10 a.m. Sunday in the sanctuary. On Sunday, before attending our Easter Sunday worship, enjoy breakfast cooked by Emanuel's youth from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. A free-will offering will be used for youth ministry. Emanuel's Easter Sunday service is at 10 a.m. April 21. Share in the joy of our Lord's Resurrection at this festive Holy Communion service on Easter morning. Christ the Lord is risen! The church offices will be closed on Monday. Regular Wednesday night activities will resume this week.

Welcome to Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 407 East 12th, for Easter worship at 8:30 and 11 a.m. Special music provided by the Senior Choir and a Brass Ensemble. The high school youth are serving breakfast from 7:30 to 11 a.m. and a free-will offering will be accepted. The children will have an Easter egg hunt at 10:15 a.m. The quarterly meeting of LWML is Monday at 7 p.m. at the church. The Elders meet Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. Youth Club meets Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. with the theme "Nerds and Geeks." Bible Study is at 6:20 p.m. and Senior Choir is at 7:15 p.m. A group from ORL will have Bible Study at Good Samaritan at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Please join us as we prepare for and celebrate Easter! Easter Sunday at Park Place Christian Church, 2600 N Adams, will begin with a sunrise service at 6:45 a.m., with a breakfast to follow the service in the fellowship hall, and Celebration Worship services at 9 a.m. with Sunday School at 10:10 a.m. and the Contemporary Service at 11:10 a.m. Our youth group, grades 5 through 12 will meet during Sunday school as well. Wednesday morning Bible Study meets at the church at 9:30 a.m. each week in the church parlor. Our Wednesday evening youth program, (K.I.C.K. – Kids in Christ’s Kingdom) meets each Wednesday evening during the time that school is in session. We begin with a light meal at 6 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall followed with bible study, music, crafts, etc. The church office is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. The phone number is 620-662-6665 and the website is www.parkplacechristianchurch.org.

New Life Christian Church, 2928 N Hendricks, invites you to join us in worship Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Pastor John Frey continues to focus on the path Jesus takes traveling to the cross, culminating with the celebration of His Resurrection on April 21. The sermon this Sunday is “The Resurrection,” taken from John 20; Luke 24:1-8. Wednesday Night Bible Study is at 7 p.m. and will continue with the Parables of Jesus: “The Tenant Farmers,” from Luke 20:9-19; Mark 12:1-12. Please join us for study, fellowship and prayer. A carry-in Easter Breakfast will be served at 9:15 a.m. April 21. Join us as we begin our observation of the Resurrection of our Lord, followed by our morning worship. City Wide Prayer Gathering meets the second, third and fourth Saturday evenings from 6-8 p.m. at the Hutchinson Mall (around the corner from TJ Maxx) This is an open time for prayer, praise and thanksgiving for revival and unity among the Congregations of Christ within our community.

Happy Easter! New Covenant Presbyterian Church invites you to join in celebration of Christ's resurrection. Worship service begins at 9:30 a.m. at 700 E 25th. The Rev. Craig Waetke will bring a message titled "Sacrifice, Satisfaction, and Salvation." Scripture text will be read from Romans 3: 21-26. The Armouraires will be at New Covenant at 7 p.m. Sunday, April 28. They are a Southern Gospel Quartet that will perform that evening. There is no admission but a free-will offering will be taken. The church office phone number is 620-662-9439. The office will be closed Monday, April 22.

Victorious Life Church, 1200 E 10th Ave., Hutchinson, invites the public to Faith's Journey: In Concert. The trio's performance is at 6 p.m. Sunday, April 28 at the church. For more information, call 620-474-0036 or visit faithsjourneytrio.com.