CLAFLIN — Central Plains junior guard Emily Ryan has accomplished a lot in three years as the Oilers' point guard.

She is a three-time Kansas Basketball Coaches Association All-State First Team selection who has helped Central Plains win a state record 111 consecutive games. With Ryan leading the way, the Oilers have claimed the last three of their six consecutive girls basketball state titles.

Central Plains head coach Pat Stiles has seen Ryan's dedication to improving as a basketball player.

"Emily has a work ethic that is second to none," Stiles said. "She is here early in the morning (doing) shooting and ballhandling (drills). During the season, she will go through a practice and then come back for more in the evening. Emily is the ultimate gym rat."

Living in the gym has made Ryan a dominant player at both ends of the floor. During the 2018-19 season, she averaged 30.6 points, 6.1 assists, 5.6 steals and 5.4 rebounds per game while shooting 66 percent from the field and 90 percent at the free-throw line.

"I have spent a lot of time in the gym and I have been fortunate enough to have good coaches who have taught me about the game. I have been very lucky," said Ryan, who has been selected as The Hutchinson News Girls Basketball Player of the Year.

Of her 66 percent shooting from the field, she shoots 72 percent inside the 3-point arc and 49 percent behind it.

Emily is the daughter of Jim Ryan, a former middle school basketball coach who is now a varsity assistant to Stiles with the Oilers. Her older sister, Janae, and brothers, Michael and Devin, were instrumental in Ryan's development.

"Just being around them, they were good at basketball and they taught me a lot," Ryan said of her siblings. "We had some intense 2-on-2 battles at home that taught me about competitiveness. They instilled a drive in me."

That drive has led to some more impressive career numbers, like 2,292 points in 79 varsity games for an average of 29.0. As a freshman during the 2016-17 season, Ryan scored 21.8 points per game before averaging 34.5 points a year later. Her shooting percentages have remained consistent at 66 percent from the field and 90 percent at the free-throw line all three seasons.

"Her stats are unbelievable, but that's just part of Emily's story. Her leadership is way beyond her years, and that's what makes her really valuable," Stiles said. "She does a great job of communicating with her teammates. She makes sure we have really good practices. She makes sure everyone knows their responsibilities during a game. She is the ultimate leader."

Ryan said she has played so long with her teammates that on-court communication is easy.

"I think my class has played together since third grade," Ryan said. "That's really important for us because it's a bond that we have and it makes playing with each other so much easier. After we have played together for so long, we always know what the next move is going to be. We know how to get them into a position to score when they are most comfortable. It's really nice to know each other that well."

Ryan has patterned her style after a famous basketball player from Claflin, Jackie Stiles. Currently an assistant coach at Missouri State, Stiles was a 2001 WNBA first-round draft pick after establishing the NCAA Division I scoring record of 3,393 points with the Southwest Missouri State Bears. That mark has since been surpassed by Washington's Kelsey Plum in 2017. Stiles is the KSHSAA all-time leading scorer with 3,603 points.

"Honestly, she is the reason why I really wanted to play basketball. That's when I started to take basketball seriously," Ryan said of Jackie Stiles, who is Pat's daughter. "I remember going to her camp when I was in second grade. That's when I really fell in love with basketball.

"(Jackie's) work ethic was second to none, which is something you strive to have as an athlete. She has been a huge inspiration to me."

Ryan said her team takes a game-by-game approach.

"The (111-game) winning streak is awesome. There is no doubt about it, but we never talk about it," Ryan said. "It's not that important to us because we want to focus on our next game, rather focus on the whole streak itself."

Ryan said there is still more to do as a senior.

"As a team, we still have a lot of work to do to get better because we want to tap our full potential," Ryan said.

ALL-AREA GIRLS BASKETBALL

FIRST TEAM

Emily Ryan, Jr., Central Plains, Player of the Year

Faith Paramore, Jr., Haven

Kylee Scheer, So., Cheney

Kareena Gerber, So., Halstead

Lauren Danahy, Sr., Garden Plain

SECOND TEAM

DesiRay Kernal, Sr., Newton

Grace Pyle, So., McPherson

Madison Ontjes, Jr., Nickerson

Elise Kaiser, Jr., Hesston

Abby Gordon, Jr., Garden Plain

HONORABLE MENTION

Gabbie Posch, Jr., Hutchinson

Brylee Englelland, Sr., Nickerson

Sara Yutzy, Jr., Haven

Arie Roper, Sr., Haven

Madi McClain, Halstead

Kinzie Comley, Jr., Sterling

Destinee O'Shea, Sr., Cheney

Grace Thompson, Jr., Sedgwick

Stephany Meyer, Sr., Goessel

Olivia Shank, Sr., Trinity Catholic

Alexa Bell, So., Canton-Galva

Hayley Hughes, So., Trinity Catholic

Kourtney Kaufman, So., Moundridge

Delaney Rugan, Jr., Central Plains

Brooke Wiebem, Jr., Berean

Kaylie Zimmerman, Sr., Little River