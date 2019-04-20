GOLF

Wedgewood Senior Men

1. Phil Considine, Wil Besore, Jon Yost, Paul Normandin -4.

2. Dave Stallbaumer, Bob Wilson, Sam Griffin, Terry Nesbit -3.

3. Darrel Cloyd, Fred Franklin, Dale Dick, Jerry Schmidt even.

Closest to pin 3 — Phil Considine. Closest to pin 9 on second shot — Dave Stallbaumer.

Next play – 9 a.m. Thursday.

HC sweeps

Neosho CC

CHANUTE — The Hesston College softball team moved into a three-way tie for second place in the Jayhawk Conference Division II after a sweep of Neosho County Community College Friday in Chanute.

Hesston won the first game 4-0 and the second game 18-2 in five innings on the eight run rule.

Hesston is 28-11, 13-5 in Jayhawk II play, and on a 17-game winning streak. Hesston is a game behind conference leader Johnson County Community College. Hesston has two games remaining in conference, while Johnson County has four. The Larks host Johnson County Thursday.

Last week’s national pitcher of the week, Chelsea Smith, tossed another shutout for the Larks in the first game. Smith allowed three hits, a walk and struck out 13.

Kaelee Escoe took the loss for Neosho, allowing four runs on nine hits with two walks and 10 strikeouts.

Lexi Avalos went two for four hitting, driving in two runs. Amy Bretado and Paige Bittle also went two for four for the Larks. Jessie Miranda drove in a run.

Hesston scored nine runs in the top of the first in the second game.

Kaylen Lassley tossed a two-hitter in the second game for Hesston, allowing no earned runs with a walk and three strikeouts.

Lassley also went two for four at the plate with four RBIs. Bretado went three for three, driving in three runs. Avalos and Miranda each went two for four with two RBIs. Anyssa Aguilar and Jenna Garcia each drove in two runs on one hit.

Ryleigh Chaffin lasted just two outs in the loss.

Hesston takes a break from conference play, hosting Southeast (Neb.) Community College at 2 p.m. Monday.

First game

Hesston;001;012;0;—4;9;0

Neosho;000;000;0;—0;3;1

Smith (W) and n/a; Escoe (L) and n/a.

Second game

Hesston;932;04;—18;15;1

Neosho;000;20;—2;2;3

Lassley (W) and n/a; Chaffin (L), Escoe 1, McManus 2 and n/a.