The Volunteer Center of Reno County, a United Way Agency, is a central clearinghouse for volunteer opportunities in Reno County. Area non-profit and governmental organizations have submitted the following requests for help. To pursue one of these or one of our other many volunteer opportunities listed with THE VOLUNTEER CENTER, call 620-665-4960 or e-mail volunteercenter@hutchcc.edu.

GUARDIANS OF THE CHILDREN will be holding their annual Kids Day at the Hutchinson Zoo on April 27. Volunteers are needed from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Volunteers will help set up tables, run activities like games, the cake walk, the raffle, and a face painter volunteer is also needed. Volunteers must be at least 18 years old, no known record of child/domestic violence history, must be able to stand and interact with the general public.

RENO CO. DEPT OF AGING/FRIENDS IN ACTION Shoppers needed the for Reno County-wide grocery delivery service. At this time, volunteers are needed two times a month. Volunteer Shoppers meet at the grocery store to shop twice a month for groceries and help load them onto the van. Separate van driver and grocery delivery volunteers will deliver the groceries out in the county.

ET CETERA SHOP is needing volunteer clerks and cashiers. Clerks will assist customers and straighten clothing racks. Cashiers are responsible for running the cash register and also assisting customers. Volunteers must have a willingness to work with the public, have a pleasant personality, and be able to stand/walk for long periods of time. Volunteers are also needed to help in the linens department with measuring, hanging, sorting, etc.

OUR REDEEMER EARLY LEARNING CENTER would like volunteers to help read books to children and help in the kitchen with preparing food and cleaning up after meals. Volunteers must be at least 18 years of age, and a background check will be completed by the agency. Volunteers are also required to have TB tests not provided by the agency. Volunteers are needed from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays.

GRAND STAFF MINISTRIES BOUTIQUE (Buhler) needs volunteers to help sort and wash clothing donations, help with displays, attach tags, stock the floor and help price items. They have a need 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 1:30 to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Minimum age for volunteer positions is 15 years old.

CIRCLES OF HOPE is a proven, comprehensive approach to ending poverty through empowering circles of relationships. The goal is to help families leave poverty by surrounding them with a network of training, encouragement and support. Circle Allies are needed to be matched with a family to offer encouragement, guidance and friendship. Allies meet with their family at least one time per month, participate in a monthly meeting focused on eliminating community barriers to self-sufficiency and are invited to join in the weekly Community Meetings. Training is provided.

BRIGHTHOUSE, advocacy center for abused persons, is seeking Direct Responder Volunteers. Volunteers will provide direct response advocacy to crisis line callers, remain available via telephone during on-call shifts, complete on-call summary sheets and other duties. Training is provided.

MT. HOPE ANIMAL SANCTUARY is a new animal rescue that is needing volunteers to help with general farm help, building fences and individual areas for different species of animals, and help with marketing. Volunteers are also needed to brush, pet, halter and lead equine. Volunteers need to be 18, have a love of animals, and have some animal experience especially if working with equine. Help is needed every day during daylight hours.