When they met last week, Leavenworth city commissioners reached a consensus to revisit the fee structure for a stormwater system maintenance program.

But when they met again Tuesday, Commissioner Nancy Bauder proposed forgoing any additional study of the issue and reducing one of the fees charged for the program.

"We've studied it," Bauder said. "How much more do we need to study it?"

In the end, commissioners reached consensuses to review a fee charged to property owners for each unit in apartment buildings and take a separate look at the rest of the fee structure.

Commissioners approved annual fees for the stormwater maintenance program last year. The fees are charged to property owners in the city and appear on annual property tax bills.

Currently, the city charges an annual fee of $84 per year for each single family residential home. The city also charges $84 for each unit in apartment complexes.

Fees for commercial properties range from $162 to $3,125 per year depending on the size of buildings. Fees for industrial properties range from $337 to $3,125 depending on the size of buildings.

During last week's meeting, John Denney addressed commissioners as an agent of the Pin Oak Acres Apartments.

He said the complex has 152 apartments. He said stormwater fees for the 152 units total $12,768 per year.

He also noted that a hotel, which is charged under the city's commercial rates, cannot be charged more than $3,125 per year.

Bauder proposed Tuesday to cut the fee for apartments in half. She said commissioners were facing a time crunch.

In order to implement fee changes for 2020, commissioners would have to approve the changes by August. That is when information related to the fees has to be turned over to the county government, according to City Manager Paul Kramer.

Mayor Pro-Tem Mike Griswold indicated he favored further review of more than just the fees charged for apartments.

Mayor Jermaine Wilson said he was in favor of moving forward with addressing the fee for apartments. But he also wanted to later review other fees charged for the maintenance of the city's stormwater system.

Commissioner Mark Preisinger said he was in favor of looking at the fee charged for apartments.

But Preisinger said he did not support looking at the remaining fees.

"I don't see any reason to relook at that," he said.

Kramer said commissioners seemed to reach two consensuses Tuesday. He said there seemed to be a consensus to look at the fee charged for apartments. But there was a second consensus to also relook at the remaining fees at some point.

