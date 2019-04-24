Topeka police were investigating a pair of overnight shootings in the capital city.

The first incident was reported at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of S.W. Tyler.

Topeka police Lt. Andrew Beightel said officers located a male victim who drove himself to a local hospital for treatment of injuries that weren't considered life-threatening. His condition was listed as stable later Wednesday morning.

Beightel said the assailant was described as a man wearing dark clothing. No arrests had been made as of 9 a.m. Wednesday.

About two hours later, a second shooting was reported about 2:10 a.m. in the 2000 block of S.E. 6th Avenue.

Topeka police spokeswoman Gretchen Koenen said officers were alerted by a man who claimed he had been shot.

The victim had a superficial injury to the left side of his face, likely from a bullet that grazed it, Koenen said. He was treated at the scene, then released.

The assailant was described as a short, stocky man.

Koenen said the assailant and victim were known to each other.

No arrests had been reported in either shooting as of Wednesday afternoon.

The shootings weren't believed to be related, police said.

Anyone with information may call Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.