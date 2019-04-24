A Valley Falls High School teacher was killed in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning near the Jefferson County town.

Hannah Lager, 24, of Atchison, was traveling on K-4 highway when her vehicle collided with a semitrailer about 2 miles north of Valley Falls.

Valley Falls Unified School District 338 notified parents about 1 p.m. of Lager's death.

Cyrena Burghart, USD 338 administrative assistant, said in the email that the Valley Falls High School crisis team was available to answer students' questions about the crash and share their experiences and reactions.

Lager was a Spanish teacher at Valley Falls, according to the school's website.

The Kansas Highway Patrol responded to the crash about 7:35 a.m.

The patrol said Lager's vehicle and a semitrailer driven by Warren E. Hollis, 75, of Valley Falls, were traveling south on K-4 highway when Lager tried to pass the semi.

The semi, which was traveling in the southbound right lane, was attempting to merge left.

Lager's vehicle moved into the northbound lane of traffic while trying to pass the semi as it merged into the left lane.

The patrol said Lager's vehicle overcorrected and skidded counter-clockwise into the northbound lanes of traffic.

The semi then collided with the passenger side of Lager's car.

Hollis, 75, was taken to a local hospital for a possible injury.

Lager and Hollis were both wearing seat belts when the crash occurred.