The U.S. Attorney for Kansas on Wednesday announced a number of indictments that have been handed down in federal court in Wichita, including one in which a California woman is accused of transporting more than 60 pounds of methamphetamine in her car when she was pulled over in western Kansas.

According to U.S. Attorney for Kansas Stephen McAllister, the woman, Maria Alvarez-Buenrostro, 46, of Los Angeles, was indicted Tuesday on a federal charge of smuggling more than 60 pounds of meth into Kansas. She is charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

McAllister said the Kansas Highway Patrol stopped Alvarez-Buenrostro for a traffic violation on Interstate 70 near Hays in Ellis County. Troopers found 33 heat-sealed bags of meth hidden in a rear quarter panel and both rear doors of her Ford Explorer.

If convicted, she faces a penalty of not less than 10 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $4 million.

The Kansas Highway Patrol and the Drug Enforcement Administration investigated the case.

In other indictments announced by McAllister:

• Jassiel Varela-Aniles, 29, of Liberal, is charged with one count of unlawful possession of a firearm following a felony conviction and one count of unlawfully re-entering the U.S. after being convicted of an aggravated felony and deported. He was found Jan. 15 in Seward County, after being a fugitive on the run.

If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000 on the first two counts and up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000 on the last count. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the case.

• Marco Antonio Cardenas-Rodriguez, 41, a citizen of Mexico, is charged with one count of unlawfully re-entering the U.S. after being deported. He was found July 27, 2018, in Sedgwick County.

If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000. Immigration and Customs Enforcement investigated.

• Sherri Byerly, 58, of Great Bend, is charged with one count of fraudulently receiving Supplemental Security Income. The crime is alleged to have occurred from 2003 to 2016 in Barton County.

If convicted, she faces up to five years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000. The Social Security Administration-Office of Inspector General investigated.

• John O. Green, 52, of Wichita, is charged with one count of threatening a Social Security Administration employee. The crime is alleged to have occurred June 25, 2018, in Wichita.

If convicted, he faces up to one year in federal prison and a fine of up to $3,000. The Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Protective Service investigated.

• David A. Logan, 50, of Fort Scott, a contract driver for the U.S. Postal Service, is charged with stealing mail. The crimes are alleged to have occurred in 2017 and 2018 in Chanute.

If convicted, he faces up to five years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000. The U.S. Postal Service-Office of Inspector General investigated.

• David L. Madden, 37, of Alden, is charged with one count of unlawful possession of a machine gun. The crime is alleged to have occurred Feb. 22, 2017, in Rice County.

If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000. The ATF investigated.

• William Bedell, 57, of Wichita, is charged with fraudulently receiving Social Security benefits. The crime is alleged to have occurred during 2014 through 2017 in Sedgwick County.

If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000. The Social Security Administration-Office of Inspector General investigated.

• Jose Luis Rios-Hernandez, 24, of Guadalajara, Mexico, is charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute heroin. The crime is alleged to have occurred Feb. 27 in Thomas County.

If convicted, he faces a penalty of not less than five years and a fine of up to $5 million. The Drug Enforcement Administration investigated.

• Uriel Ramirez-Chairez, 34, a citizen of Mexico who has been living in Wichita, is charged with one count of misusing a Social Security number, one count of aggravated identity theft, and one count of unlawfully re-entering the U.S. after being deported. He was found Nov. 13, 2018, in Sedgwick County.

Upon conviction, the crimes carry the following penalties: misuse of a Social Security number — up to five years and a fine up to $250,000; aggravated identity theft — a mandatory two-years consecutive in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000; and aggravated illegal re-entry — up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000. ICE investigated.

• Pablo Constantino-Zavala, 49, a citizen of Mexico, is charged with unlawfully re-entering the U.S. after being deported. He was found Dec. 24, 2014, in Sedgwick County.

If convicted, he faces up to two years and a fine up to $250,000. Homeland Security Investigations investigated.

• Richard Todd Heffelman, 44, is charged with escaping from federal custody at Mirror Inc. Halfway House in Wichita. The crime is alleged to have occurred Feb. 3.

If convicted, he faces up to five years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000. The U.S. Marshals Service investigated.