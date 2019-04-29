Sheryl Richardson remembers the man being on top of her. She remembers the sensation of not being able to hold her head up. She remembers how she felt afterwards.

"I was in a lot of pain," she said. "A lot of pain."

Other details are fuzzy. Richardson said she was drugged and raped in her central Topeka apartment. The man took her keys and drove off with her vehicle.

Richardson didn't report the incident for several months, but it was eating at her, so eventually she went to the Law Enforcement Center to talk with a Topeka police detective.

"It's nice to know someone believes you," she said.

According to a report from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, in 2017, a rape occurred every seven hours and six minutes in the state.

Though survivors reported knowing who the suspect was in 80 percent of incidents, only 13 percent resulted in an arrest.

Richardson said she knows the man who assaulted her, but an arrest hasn't been made.

Justice for survivors through the criminal justice system remains elusive. The likelihood of a conviction drops off at each step of the criminal justice system, from making an arrest to the filing of charges. While investigations are complicated by delayed reporting and trauma, prosecuting cases becomes difficult when there is negligible evidence and he-said-she-said testimony. However, advocates say bringing a case to the justice system can compound the trauma of a sexual assault and that healing may come from other avenues.

In Shawnee County, 84 rapes were reported to the Topeka Police Department and six rapes were reported to the Shawnee County Sheriff's Office in 2018.

Twenty-two people were booked into jail in connection with rape in 2018, according to records from the Shawnee County Jail.

Of those, court records show 13 cases have been filed by the Shawnee County District Attorney's Office. Two of those were dismissed. Three men pleaded guilty to lesser offenses, including a man who received 24 months of probation in lieu of 22 months in jail for two counts of sexual battery, a misdemeanor. One man has pleaded guilty to rape. Seven cases remain unresolved.

Investigations

Police Lt. Jennifer Cross said the Topeka Police Department always wants its arrest rates to be higher.

"But sometimes, absent the ability to formulate probable cause or get a conviction or an arrest, we want to work on better services to victims because that's where we stand to make the most impact," she said.

In 2017, 44 rapes were reported in Topeka. In 2018, that number rose to 84.

"To me, an increase in reports tells us that our victims services and our collaboration is improving because victims are more comfortable coming forward," Cross said. "The number one thing, though, is I think that we have to believe victims unless there's something that tells us we shouldn't believe victims."

Cross leads the Topeka Police Department's Special Victims Unit, which investigates sex crimes and cases involving "specialty populations" such as children and the elderly.

"The trauma to the victim is our number one obstacle to overcome," she said.

That comes in many forms, from a victim not being ready to talk about what happened to young victims not realizing the nature of the offense.

Some victims may be hesitant to come forward because they were using drugs or drinking under the legal age.

"There's a lot of victim blaming that goes on from the victims themselves where they second-guess decisions they made or choices they made and we have to get them comfortable enough," Cross said. "What's important for us is to ensure that victims understand that they're not to blame for something that happened to them even if there were choices that they made that they're not OK with disclosing and creating that environment where disclosure is more likely to occur."

The option of anonymous sexual assault kits, which can be collected without making a police report, has been beneficial.

"The evidence can get collected and it sits there until the victim is ready to proceed," Cross said. "I think that's a missed opportunity in a lot of cases."

The unit in the past couple of years has worked to become more victim-centered. TPD partners with the YWCA's Center for Safety and Empowerment to connect victims with services.

"We are really working to improve our victim-centered approaches," Cross said. "Even if you can't get a criminal prosecution, the more services, and the more support that a victim receives, the more likely they are to be able to overcome that trauma and move forward."

A detective from the unit was recently approved to undergo Forensic Experiential Trauma Interview (FETI) training, a method that takes into account trauma responses. The unit also engages with street-level officers about initial police responses.

Cross said justice varies from victim to victim.

"Justice for us is full accountability to someone who perpetrates a crime like that against anyone," she said. "But sometimes that's difficult for us too because our idea of justice and what we want to see the outcome be is different than what the victim wants, and part of the victim-centered approach is being sensitive to what the victim wants and not pushing our agenda on them either.

"One of the difficulties we face is wanting to move forward more with a victim who's not ready to do so and trying to find ways to be OK with that."

Prosecution

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay said prosecuting rape cases is "absolutely more difficult." Cases may or may not have physical evidence. They can hinge on one person's credibility, becoming a he-said-she-said situation. There usually isn't a witness. Some victims may waver on testifying.

A case will proceed if there is "a reasonable likelihood of conviction," Kagay said. Some cases may have a 50-50 chance. If there is a clear path to conviction, the DA's office will go forward.

"Sex cases in particular, I think, you have to be willing to take that step forward," he said.

The office has a victim-witness coordinator who serves as a point of contact, relaying logistical information like court dates, connecting victims to resources and accompanying them to court. They also partner with the YWCA, which can provide an advocate.

Kagay said they have to balance a victim's needs with holding an offender accountable.

"If someone's willing to rape another human being, chances are they'd be willing to rape another human being," he said.

Kagay said he hasn't ever heard from a victim who regretted testifying.

"Never," he said. "On the contrary, I think it tends to be a more empowering experience for them to be able to get up there and tell their story."

Justice, according to Kagay, is what a jury decides.

"If we believe our victim, and we do because we've filed the case and are moving forward, then we believe justice should be the jury also believing the victim and holding that person accountable," he said. "At the end of the day, you have to be OK with whatever they decide."

That means when a jury acquits a defendant, "We have to call that justice too."

There is no statute of limitations on rape in Kansas.

Kagay encouraged victims to contact law enforcement.

"If they don't disclose or if they don't report it for themselves, do it for any future potential victims," he said.

About half of the 2018 cases that were filed involved child victims.

"To me, a rape is just as serious as a homicide," Kagay said. "Sometimes I think it can be more devastating depending on what's at play, especially with a child victim."

Court case

One of the cases still working its way through the court system involves 38-year-old Christopher L. Sanford. During a preliminary hearing earlier this month, a woman in her 20s took the stand and recounted being attacked by her former boyfriend.

The woman said she and Sanford were staying in a hotel on Dec. 14, 2018, while in the process of reconciling. In the early hours of Dec. 15, they got into an argument.

"He got physical," she said. "He made me take my clothes off."

The woman testified that Sanford threatened to give her a "hotshot," a lethal dose of methamphetamine. She was scared. She said she was beaten and raped. Sanford continued to hit her and made her take a shower, she said.

Eventually, she was able to run out of the room and knocked on every door she passed. A female guest let her in and called 911. The guest gave her a pair of pants to wear. The woman went to the hospital, where she gave a statement to Topeka police. The woman said the incident was an act of control and power, carried out by Sanford to show that she was worthless to him.

Defense attorney KiAnn Caprice asked whether the pair had previously engaged in consensual sex. Yes, the woman said. The defense asked if they had ever acted out a rape fantasy. No, she said. Caprice asked if the woman had ever been abusive to him, and she said she "pushed his head" and was charged in that incident in a different jurisdiction.

Sanford entered a plea of not guilty.

Victim turned advocate

Shannon Reid, 34, said she survived 12 years of sexual abuse at the hands of her stepfather. She reported it to authorities in fall 2007, about four years after it ended, when she found out her stepbrother had an infant daughter.

"I was scared for her and so that was what prompted me to report," Reid said.

The Lawrence police detective "did right by me," Reid said. "She acted like an advocate."

Reid said the detective obtained overwhelming evidence, but the case "very abruptly ended at the DA's office," who declined to prosecute.

"I felt gobsmacked by it," she said.

The Douglas County District Attorney's Office said it evaluates probable cause and the likelihood of a favorable jury outcome, considering such factors as victim and suspect statements, physical evidence and corroboration.

Reid's case occurred when there was still a five-year statute of limitations on prosecuting rape cases. That law changed in 2013.

"There was an allegation of long-term sexual abuse that ended in 2003," the DA's office said. "A report was made to law enforcement on November 28, 2007. An investigation resulted in credible evidence of sexual abuse by the suspect; however, a case could not be filed due to the running of the statute of limitations in effect at the time of the events."

Reid was angry for a while and internalized shame. Maybe if she had reported it sooner it would have been prosecuted, she thought. But then she began to wonder why it turned out the way it did. She turned to learning advocacy, and she now works as a court advocate in domestic violence cases.

"I do this work because of my experiences and in part to think about what life would have been like had any advocate come ever into my or my mom's life and stood by us," she said.

Reid has "a very different definition of justice now than I did when I decided to report it."

She said going through the criminal justice system can be disempowering. The victim's role is to tell the story over and over, she said, but they don't have a seat at the table in the decision-making process.

"It becomes everybody else's crusade," she said.

She believes it is realistic to change things so victims have more power and choice in asking for certain actions to be taken.

As it stands now, however, "I definitely don't believe that justice is possible through the legal system personally," Reid said. Even if her stepfather had gone to prison, she said, it only would have made him more dangerous, because incarceration doesn't rehabilitate.

YWCA's Center for Safety and Empowerment

Michelle Treglio said justice may not be possible in her situation because the person who abused her has died.

But healing is a different story.

One of the most important parts of that process has been understanding biological responses to trauma. Through therapy, she has learned that people's brains have a "safety net" where they can put painful things away. But when those experiences are triggered, it causes a "swirly tornado" that can make it difficult to go through the criminal justice system.

"Everything is kind of jumbled — your dates, exactly what people said, everything — because it's such an emotional thing and a fearful thing," she said. "Then they discredit you."

Michelle McCormick, director of the Center for Safety and Empowerment, said rape is "wildly underreported," but she credited the #MeToo movement with helping foster dialogue about sexual violence.

According to national statistics, 68 percent of incidents go unreported. In 2018, the center received 319 reports of sexual assault or sexual violence, McCormick said.

"We credit some people feeling more comfortable coming forward to some social movements that have been happening like #MeToo because it created some space for people to come forward," she said.

The week after #MeToo went viral in October 2017, the center's hotline saw a 433 percent spike in calls. Similar increases occurred last year when Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh was being confirmed and this year after a documentary alleging child sex abuse by Michael Jackson was released.

"There's more dialogue about it, and thank God, because it's stuff that you tend to hold in," Treglio said.

McCormick said there are significant challenges in the criminal justice system that haven't been figured out by the community. While she was encouraged by the FETI training, she was concerned about other situations.

In March, the Kansas Supreme Court reversed a Jackson County man's rape convictions, citing multiple errors by the prosecutor. The victims will likely have to face the man, Jacob Ewing, when they testify again in a retrial.

Danielle Cooley, 31, said she was sexually abused as a young child. She said a Shawnee County judge didn't believe it and she was sent back to the abuser. A sense of healing has come through being able to talk about what happened, though that doesn't mean forgiveness.

"For me, it's been a long journey to get to this point," she said, adding that she is going to school to be a social worker.

Another way to heal is to end the cycle of abuse. Cooley said her mother and grandmother were abused. She now has a daughter.

"It's got to stop," she said.

McCormick said societal shifts need to occur.

"It has to happen in every sphere, in my mind — it has to happen at home, in families, in those kinds of relationships, it has to happen in schools, it has to happen in our criminal justice system," she said. "It has to happen everywhere that we come to terms with the fact that we have some ugly dynamics going on as human beings and in our culture and we have to be brave enough to face it."

Other changes include more consent education, better responses to child abuse and different messages to boys and men about the meaning of masculinity. McCormick also said there needs to be an understanding that harmful behavior is on a continuum.

"Some of the cultural aspects that lead up to this don't get challenged enough in our culture," she said, pointing to sexual harassment.

Treglio said they were on the right track, but more work needs to be done.

"The survivors lead the way," McCormick said. "They show us, they teach us, they inspire us."

The YWCA’s 24-hour helpline can be reached at 888-822-2983.