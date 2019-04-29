An undisclosed amount of cash was taken late Saturday or early Sunday from two vehicles parked in a garage at an East Salina residence.

According to a report by Capt. Gary Hanus of the Salina Police Department, an unknown suspect or suspects entered what appeared to be an unlocked door into a garage at a home in the 2300 block of Edgehill Road between 10:30 p.m. Saturday and 6:20 a.m. Sunday.

The residents were home at the time, Hanus said, but they did not see or hear anything, and there appears to be no forced entry into the garage. Cash was removed from two unlocked vehicles in the garage, but nothing else was disturbed, Hanus said.

The burglary is under investigation, Hanus said.