A group of representatives from nonprofits in Leavenworth County has recognized volunteers for their work in the community.

The Leavenworth Human Service Council recently announced its Spirit of Humanitarianism Awards in three categories – group, student and individual.

The volunteer efforts of the winners were judged on altruism, philanthropy, charity and humanitarianism in the community.

In the group division, the Women’s Community Y was recognized for its continuing efforts to assist low-income families.

The Women’s Community Y, which has served the community since 1914, focuses on early childhood education.

“The Women’s Y has been involved in working with other agencies to try to better the services to those living in poverty,” according to a press release.

In the student division, Lansing High School student Hunter Hotaling was recognized for his work in numerous philanthropic endeavors, including a cereal drive and a diaper drive for Catholic Charities.

He has also volunteered with Habitat for Humanity and Hustle for Hunger as well as at Twin Oaks Assisted Living and the Lansing Community Library. He has also volunteered to work at community meals at various churches in the area.

Hotaling also organized a clothing closet for students in the Lansing school district. The closet is free and features special event dresses and male attire for students in need of formal wear for events such as homecoming and prom.

In the individual division, Kathleen Wisneski was recognized for her volunteer work with Catholic Charities. Wisneski assists the agency in numerous ways, including handling donations that come in on a daily basis. She also manages the clothing storage area and the walk-in clothing closet.

The Leavenworth Human Service Council meets at noon on the third Tuesday of every month at the Leavenworth Public Library.

Meetings feature representatives from nonprofits in the area who give overviews of the resources they have available to help the community.