MAIZE — The Salina Central boys tennis team made it a clean sweep in titles on Monday, winning the singles division, doubles division and team championship at the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail (Division I) league meet at the Maize South High School courts.

The Mustangs, who tied for the league title with Maize a year ago, finished with 49 points to get past the runner-up Eagles with 42. Salina South finished sixth in the team standings.

Sophomores Reed McHenry and Max Shaffer remain unbeaten as doubles partners this season, winning all three matches Monday in straight sets. Freshman Collin Phelps gave the Mustangs a first-place finish in singles.

“I was very pleased,” Central coach Mike Goll said. “We had some people really step up.

“We had a league champion doubles team with Reed and Max, and then our freshman made a statement for himself by winning a singles title. Those three guys led the way, but the others came through and got us the points we needed to make it a true team effort.”

McHenry and Shaffer, both sophomores, had a 6-0, 6-2 victory in the semifinals, then faced Maize seniors Chase Schreiner and Tanner Ohnmeis in the final.

Three of the four participants in the league title match also played in the 5A state title match in 2018, when McHenry and then partner Will Hayes defeated Schreiner-Ohnmeis in three sets. McHenry-Shaffer won this time 6-4, 6-4.

Phelps went to three sets in the semifinals, defeating Hutchinson’s Jo Blake 6-4, 4-6, 7-5. Bode Carter of Maize also advanced with a three-set semifinal win over Central’s Chase Courbot, with Phelps completing his day with a 7-6, 6-2 victory over Carter in the championship match.

After the semifinal loss, Courbot took an injury default loss in the tournament’s third place match to Blake.

Central’s doubles team of Brady Stack and McCabe Green, after losing 6-4, 6-4 in the semifinals to Schreiner-Ohnmeis, finished the day strong with a 6-1, 6-0 victory over Maize in the third-place match.

“Brady and McCabe played awesome in their semifinal against the team that finished second at state last year,” Goll said. “I was really pleased with how they answered after getting beat in the semifinal. They will definitely be a team to reckon with when we get to regional and state.

“Chase has been dealing with a nagging back injury that he’s been trying to treat all week. He said if he needed to go out for that third-place match he would. He was willing to do whatever we needed him to do, but once we had the team title wrapped up, there really was no reason for him to go out there in that much pain.”

South’s Connor Talbott had the Cougars' top finish, placing eighth in the singles division. The Cougars doubles team of Griffin Peterson and Ethan Faunce, after a loss in the opening round, came back with three consecutive wins in the consolation bracket and placed ninth.

Both South and Central will compete in the Class 5A regional tournament Friday at McPherson High School.