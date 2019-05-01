It was sometime in the mid 1950s when I first hid under a desk at St. Nicholas Catholic Grade School. It was a process I repeated several times over the years, always under the direction of my teacher, one of a succession of Catholic nuns. After watching a Civil Defense movie featuring mushroom-shaped clouds, we hid under our desks to protect ourselves from the nuclear fallout when the Russians bombed Wichita, home to Boeing and an arsenal of B-47 nuclear bombers.

We were naïve in believing that a desk would protect us from nuclear radiation, but it seemed to make sense at the time. I do remember feeling highly stressed. As I got older, our national defense policy of Mutually Assured Destruction (MAD) held sway. The idea behind MAD was something like, “If you attack us, we’ll counterattack and kill more of you than you’ll kill of us.” MAD seemed to work, and the national stress level declined.

Stress peaked again in 1963, the year Soviet premier Nikita Khrushchev decided to sneak nuclear missiles into Cuba. President John F. Kennedy called Khrushchev’s bluff and threatened immediate retaliation unless the missiles were returned to Russia. The world held its collective breath as the superpowers tested each other’s resolve. A rush to buy or build fallout shelters testified to the strength of the national stress level. Khrushchev blinked, tensions gradually eased, and stress levels again declined.

Those were the “good old days.” America still had various wars and conflicts as we attempted to simultaneously police and save the world. But as a nation we were relatively insulated and isolated from many international problems and issues simply by our geographical distance. Global hot spots seemed far away to most of us.

We’ll never see those good old days again. Foreign and domestic terrorism have combined to ratchet up our national stress level, and there is little or no reason to look for any decline soon.

The current equivalent to hiding under a desk from nuclear fallout is preparing for school shootings. I am aware that approaches to dealing with an active shooter vary widely from district to district and from state to state. I decided to ask my son Ryan, a junior high teacher in Missouri, how his district handled preparing for an active shooter. His district uses multiple approaches to teach students and staff what to do in that situation. They have staff and instructor training utilizing an actual person with a gun about once a year. It is an unnerving situation for many of his colleagues.

I asked Ryan if his students were stressed by the possibility of having an active shooter in school. He thought for a moment, then answered, “I think they’re more numb than anything else.” At first, I was surprised, but the more I thought about it, the more it made sense. Active shooter drills have become so much a part of student lives that they have become accustomed to it, thus losing some of its shock value. It’s a little like the old story of “The little boy who cried wolf.”

But there still are wolves out there, maybe closer than we’d like to think. I believe there is a lot of stress underlying the numbness. If there is one thing we’ve learned as a society over the last few years it is this: There are no safe places and no safe spaces.

Jim Schinstock is a retired college instructor. Email: schinjc@yahoo.com.