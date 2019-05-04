DODGE CITY — No. 3 seed Dodge City sent No. 6 seed Hutchinson to the elimination bracket with a 12-4 victory in six innings during the first round of the NJCAA Region VI Softball Tournament on Friday at Legends Park.

The Blue Dragons (26-15) will play the loser of Friday night's game between No. 2 seed Butler (35-6) and No. 7 seed Garden City (15-23) in an elimination contest at 9 a.m. today. The winner of Friday night's game faces Dodge City (22-15) in the quarterfinals at 11 a.m. today.

The Conquistadors led the entire way, scoring two first-inning runs before HCC countered with a second-inning tally. But Dodge City added four second-inning runs for a 6-1 lead. Hutchinson used a three-run fourth-inning to trim its deficit to 6-4. The Conquistadors tacked on a pair of three-run frames in the fifth and sixth innings to secure their victory.

Sabrina Luttig's second-inning solo home run handed the Blue Dragons their first run. She led off the fourth with her second solo homer of the game.

With two outs in the fourth, HCC loaded the bases as Ashley Wilson reached on an error, Caitlyn Schumacher hit a single and Kiara DeCrane walked. Taylor Ullery followed with a two-run single that had Hutchinson trailing by two runs.

The Blue Dragons finished with seven hits.

TRACK AND FIELD

NJCAA Region VI Championships

EL DORADO — Hutchinson competed on the second day of the NJCAA Region VI Championship at Butler Community College.

In the men's meet, the Blue Dragons received efforts from Elijah Fisher (long jump, second, 23-6 3/4), Anthony Gallardo (javelin, third, 192-8) and their 3,200 relay team (Brett Hillabrand, Connor Kaufman, Tony Ibarra, Jason Luft), which placed fifth in 7:51.21.

In the women's meet, HCC had performances from Katie Commons (javelin, second, 129-9), Jewel Bolden (long jump, fourth, 18-4 3/4), Aspen Jones (javelin, seventh, 105-10) and its 3,200 relay team (Christina Bruce, Sarah Patteson, Caitlin Schlickau, Gabby Collins), which placed third in 9:55.68.