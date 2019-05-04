HUTCHINSON — Goddard Eisenhower scored 47 runs in sweeping a doubleheader against Hutchinson, winning 16-4 in Game 1 and 31-17 in Game 2, on Friday at Fun Valley Sports Complex.

The Tigers used big innings to take Game 1. Eisenhower broke a 1-1 tie by scoring two runs in the second and five tallies in the third. After a two-run rally by the Salthawks in the third, the Tigers produced five runs in the fifth and three more in the sixth. Hutchinson's only answer was a run in the fifth.

Lexie Williams (three singles) and Karcin Reiger (three singles) each recorded a trio of hits to lead HHS. Teegan Krol (single, double) added two hits while Riley Lusk (home run), Aspyn Conner (single), Kiley Seidl (single) and Lexi Kendall (single) also contributed hits for Hutchinson.

Lusk pitched six innings in the loss, allowing 16 runs (11 earned) on 14 hits with six walks and five strikeouts.

The Salthawks led 9-6 after two innings and 12-9 after four frames before the Tigers took control with a 10-run fifth, a five-run sixth and a seven-run seventh. Hutchinson countered with three runs in the fifth and single tallies in the sixth and seventh.

Krol and Giselle Graciano each blasted a pair of home runs to lead HHS. Krol added a single for three hits while driving in eight runs and Graciano chipped in a single for three hits while collecting five RBIs. Kyla Smith hit three singles as the Salthawks finished with 17 hits. Siedl and Conner each added two singles while Lusk (double), Kendall (single), Williams (single) and Reiger (single) had one hit apiece.

Seidl lasted 1 1/3 innings in taking the pitching loss. She allowed six earned runs on eight hits with three walks and no strikeouts.

Nickerson 3-16, Hesston 1-8

HESSTON — Nickerson swept a doubleheader at Hesston, winning 3-1 in Game 1 and 16-8 in Game 2, on Friday.

The Panthers made a three-run fifth-inning stand up in Game 1. The Swathers scored their only tally in the seventh.

Brylee Engelland hit a two-run double to give Nickerson a 2-0 lead in the fifth. After Engelland went to third base on a passed ball, she came home on a ground out from Cami Bass.

Jayden Rehlander pitched a three-hitter while allowing one uneared run for a victory. She struck out six and walked one.

The Panthers (5-13) led the entire way after scoring five times in the first, twice in the third, three times in the fourth, five times in the sixth and once in the seventh. The Swathers produced four runs in the second and four more in the fourth.

Cami Bass led Nickerson's 12-hit attack with a single, a home run and three RBIs. Rehlander (two singles) and Kaityln Daines (two singles, two RBIs) each collected two hits while Brylee Engelland (double, two RBIs), Lanaya Hada (double), Megan King (single), Kylee Stucky (single, two RBIs), Destiny O'Neal (single, two RBIs) and Brooke Engelland (single) had one hit apiece.

Rehlander pitched 5 1/3 innings of relief for a victory. She allowed four earned runs on seven hits with four walks and two strikeouts.

Trinity Catholic 13-3, Sedgwick 4-4

SEDGWICK — Trinity Catholic came away with a split during a doubleheader at Sedgwick, winning 13-4 in Game 1 before losing 4-3 in Game 2, on Friday.

In the first game, the Celtics broke a 4-all tie in the second inning with a three-run rall before adding three more runs in the third for 10-4 lead. Trinity Catholic tacked on three seventh-inning runs for the final margin.

Meg Friday sparked the Celtics' offense with four singles, three runs and two RBIs while Erica Naccarato and Reiley Wells each chipped in a pair of singles. Other Trinity Catholic hits came from Maddy Strecker (double, three runs, two RBIs), Natalie Ortiz (double), Ryleigh Clifton (single, three RBIs), Abby Palacioz (single) and Hayley Hughes (single).

Naccarato was the winning pitcher after tossing seven innings with four earned runs on five hits. She struck out five and walked three.

The Cardinals trailed 3-0 until the sixth, when a four-run rally lifted Sedgwick into the lead.

Consecutive errors by the Cardinals in the first inning handed the Celtics a 2-0 advantage. Naccarato delivered a RBI ground out in the sixth for Trinity Catholic's third run.

Friday hit a triple for the Celtics, who picked up one single apiece from Hughes, Wells, Alyssa Harbold.

Harbold was the losing pitcher after working one inning. She allowed two runs (one earned) on two hits with one walk and no strikeouts. Lauren Galliher finished with a no decision after pitching five innings. She gave up two earned runs on one hit with five strikeouts and four walks.

BASEBALL

Campus 9-11, Hutchinson 3-0

HUTCHINSON — The Salthawks led early in the first game before being swept by the Colts in a doubleheader, 9-3 in Game 1 and 11-0 in Game 2, on Friday at Hobart-Detter Field.

With two outs in the second, Taybin Smith had a RBI single and Carter Booe followed with a RBI double, giving Hutchinson (5-13) a 2-1 lead.

Campus tied the game with a run in the fourth before scoring three times in the fifth, three times in the sixth and once in the seventh. The Salthawks generated a seventh-inning run.

Booe finished with two hits, including a single. Other HHS hits came from Jackson Wells (single), Kaydin Goldsmith (single) and Kinser Newquist (single).

Ryan Cherry pitched five innings in the loss, yielding five runs (three earned) on five hits with one strikeout and one walk.

Hutchinson was limited to singles from Booe, Jackson Wells and Garrett Davis in the second game.

Jackson Hartley, Kaden McMullin and Rylan Walter combined to pitch a shutout for Campus.

Bennett Turner lasted four inning in taking the pitching loss. He gave up six runs (five earned) on six hits with two strikeouts and two walks.

GIRLS SOCCER

Buhler 3, Wichita Collegiate 2 (2OT)

WICHITA — Amaleigh Mattison kicked in the game-winning goal as Buhler defeated Wichita Collegiate in double overtime Friday.

Mattison's goal was set up by an assist from Alex Hutton as the Crusaders improved to 11-3-0.

Aliyah Frederick scored an unassisted goal for BHS, which also received a goal from Hutton on assist from Hali Eddy.

Nickerson 5, Thomas More Prep-Marian 3

HAYS — The Panthers improved to 8-5-0 this season after a road victory at Thomas More Prep-Marian on Friday.

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

Salina Central Invitational

SALINA — Hunter Jones posted a time of 40.25 seconds in the 300 hurdles to break Nickerson's record at the Salina Central Invitational on Friday.

Manhattan scored 119 points to win the team championship, followed by Great Bend (82), McPherson (74), Junction City (69), Hutchinson (52), Salina South (43 1/2), Hays (40), Salina Central (39), Nickerson (34), Buhler (31 1/2) and Wichita Southeast (26).

The Salthawks' individual efforts came from Ezekiel Seamster (100 dash, first, 11.10; 200 dash, second, 23.35; 400 dash, sixth, 53.38), Tayezhan Crough (110 hurdles, first, 14.53; 300 hurdles, first, 38.94), Xavier Smith (triple jump, fourth, 39-8), Peyton Cohoon (110 hurdles, sixth, 16.90), Jalen Barlow (300 hurdles, sixth, 42.99) and Carson Deberry (long jump, sixth, 19-8 1/2)

Hutchinson's 1,600 relay team (Ricky Villareal, Tracey Mason, Deberry, Lewin Scholz) placed sixth in 3:41.20.

The Panthers individual performances came from Jones (high jump, first, 6-4, 110 hurdles, second, 15.46; 300 hurdles, third, 40.25; javelin, third, 171-9) and Brayden Miller (high jump, fourth, 6-0).

The Crusaders' individual efforts came from Ethan Fluck (triple jump, second, 40-7 1/2), Trenton Hopkins (110 hurdles, third, 15.96), Isaac LeShore (200 dash, fourth, 23.56), Hayden Keller (1,600 run, fourth, 4:43.12; 800 run, fifth, 2:07.88) and Justin Goertzen (pole vault, tie fifth, 11-6).

Buhler's 400 relay team (LeShore, Diante Campbell, Cameron Campbell, Jordan Hawkins) placed fifth in 44.58. The Crusaders' 1,600 relay team (Goertzen, Hopkins, Keller, Cameron Campbell) finished seventh in 3:42.33.

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

Salina Central Invitational

SALINA — Hutchinson won the team championship at the Salina Central Invitational on Friday.

The Salthawks scored 138 1/2 points, followed by McPherson (93), Manhattan (79), Junction City (70), Salina Central (54), Salina South (50), Wichita Southeast (42), Hays (35 1/2), Buhler (25) and Great Bend (23).

Hutchinson's individual efforts came from Eleeyca Birney (100 dash, first, 12.57; 400 dash, first, 1:00.22; 200 dash, fourth, 27.94), Carter McFadden (long jump, first, 16-8; triple jump, first, 35-7 1/2), Jayla Bynum (discus, first, 124-3; shot put, second, 39-1; javelin, second, 124-10), Libby Limon (high jump, second, 5-2), Aracely Villigas (200 dash, third, 27.77; 100 dash, fifth, 13.25), Riley McFadden (300 hurdles, third, 49.77; 100 hurdles, sixth, 17.15), Stella Foster (3,200 run, third, 12:28.90; 1,600 run, sixth, 5:39.91), Colleen Page (triple jump, third, 34-0 1/4), Jordan Bell (300 hurdles, fourth, 51.49; 100 hurdles, seventh, 17.83), Taylon Mendenhall (discus, fourth, 115-11), Sarah Schwarts (long jump, sixth, 15-7) and Tashayla Meyer (high jump, tied seventh, 4-8).

The Salthawks' 400 relay team (Villigas, Carter McFadden, Meyer, Birney) placed first in 50.30 seconds. Hutchinson's 1,600 relay team (Morgan Meier, Carter McFadden, Schwarts, Natalie Schroeder) finished fourth in 4:26.47. The HHS 3,200 relay team (Emma Ontjes, Foster, Schroeder, Meier) ran fourth in 10:46.69.

Buhler's individual performances came from Leah Bentley (1,600 run, second, 5:17.39), Iris Rees (800 run, fourth, 2:32.77), Grace Whisler (pole vault, fifth, 9-0) and Brooke Hamby (800 run, seventh, 2:35.40).

The Crusaders' 3,200 relay team (Leah Bentley, Megan Miller, Rees, Hamby) finished second in 10:07.28. Buhler's 400 relay team (Aidyn White, Hayley Engelland, Carly Allan, Carsyn Heinlein) placed seventh in 52.64.