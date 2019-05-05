A wise and witty philosopher once said there are three stages of life: youth, middle age and “My, you’re looking nice today.” Where do I fit in that aging paradigm? I’m two chocolate frosted donuts north of middle age. Well on my way to “looking nice today.”

My life conveniently fits into three other stages: California, Philadelphia and the Midwest, which includes an entire year I spent in Kansas in 2012, hanging out with the Left Coast family I grew up with. Numerous visits to Kansas have been enough for me to have a feel for this part of The Sunflower State.

No matter where you live or migrate to, you retain indelible characteristics of where you grew up. Our roots run deep into the soil of where we’re from. It never leaves us entirely — where we attended school … the hometown where we hand-cranked homemade ice cream for a summer picnic. Where we sat in the balcony at the movie theater. Where we fell in love and savored our first kiss.

No matter where I live or how old I am, I will forever be a California Kid. California is in my DNA. It’s the textured fabric onto which all my subsequent life experiences have been woven. After migrating to the East Coast for law school, Philadelphia imbued me with a sense of a new hometown. I loved it.

Philadelphia is in my blood.

The City of Brotherly Love is a wonderful city — incredible culture, world-class museums, great restaurants, and top-rated universities. The Atlantic Ocean and sun-kissed beaches are a short drive away. I loved that East Coast high-octane energy and lived there 42 years.

In 2012, Concordia was something of a culture shock for me, having moved from the 6th largest metropolitan area with 6 million people to a small town with fewer than 6,000. It was as if I had exited a “Back To The Future” DeLorean time machine and traveled back in time. But that’s OK — I wanted to experience something different. And Concordia was definitely all of that.

Moving to the Midwest, I was amazed at how much Kansans love Kansas. People spoke of wide open spaces and the beauty of the plains. Yet, coming from California and Pennsylvania, the Midwestern Plains elicited a big yawn from me — where are the mountains? Where is the friggin’ ocean?

Recently, I was driving North on Route 81. As my speedy little convertible cruised toward Bellville with the top down, I looked over to the west, and what I saw was breathtaking — a setting sun.

I nearly drove off the highway.

After pulling over and stopping, I could see just about forever — it seemed like hundreds of miles. No mountains or tall city buildings blocked my view. Just me, a distant horizon and the retreating sun.

Did you know the sun appears larger when it disappears into the western sky?

And for the longest time, the sun lingered, as if it were unwilling to let go of Kansas.

It was awe-inspiring. When the sun finally disappeared, it lingered still, beyond the horizon. Amazingly, the distant Kansas sky remained bright for the longest time.

And like watercolors that bleed into each other on wet paper, the horizon blended into so many different shades of pastel … from a soft pumpkin orange to pale pink and purple, and finally, a tired candle-like gray-blue.

When the last of the pastels were snuffed out, I understood what everyone had been telling me all along — the beauty of the Plains. The memory of that lingering pumpkin sky will stay with me for a long time.

Finally, I understood the local lingo — Kansas is a beautiful place to call home.

In darkness, I saw the light.

— R. Michael Owens is a retired Philadelphia lawyer. Contact Michael at: Rmykl@yahoo.com.