Eight members of the Nickerson Clovers 4-H Club competed in 4-H Day on March 16 at the South Hutchinson Grade School. Presentations started at 4 p.m. and an awards ceremony followed the presentations.

Results were as follows:

Kaitlin Colle - speech, purple;Bennett Blumanhourst - speech, purple;Lane Blumanhourst - speech, purple;Blake Griffith - speech, red;Garrett Griffith - illustrated talk, blue;Lucas Griffith - illustrated talk, blue;Josie Heter - speech, purple; andRyder Heter - speech, purple.

The regular monthly meeting of the Nickerson Clovers 4-H Club was held Sunday, March 17 at 8:30 a.m. at the Crossroads Christian Church in Hutchinson to celebrate 4-H Sunday.

Highlights of the meeting included breakfast provided by the Engelland Family and members announcing results from 4-H Day, which was held the previous evening. The club also decided to donate candy to the Nickerson Chamber of Commerce to help with the city’s Easter Egg Hunt on April 20.

The club voted to provide a concession stand on Saturday, March 30 at the Griffith auction.

The following monthly meeting was moved to April 28 since Easter was on the third Sunday. The club met at 4 p.m. at the Nickerson Co-op to make May Day baskets for their neighbors and community members.