Monday’s games

PREP SOFTBALL

Central Kansas League

Pratt 16, Hesston 1

Pratt 13, Hesston 1

PRATT — The Hesston Swather softball team was swept by the Pratt Greenbacks Monday in CKL play in Pratt.

Hesston lost the first game 16-1 in four innings on the 15-run rule and the second game 13-1 in five innings on the 10-run rule.

In the first game, Pratt scored in every inning, putting the game away with eight runs in the fourth. Hesston scored in the top of the first.

Rylie Schilling had the sole hit for Hesston. Lindsey Jones took the loss pitching.

In the second game, Pratt scored three runs in each of the first three innings and four runs in the fourth. Hesston scored in the fifth inning.

Erin Jackson tossed a two-hitter for Pratt, striking out six. Emily Schmidt took the loss for Hesston.

Jones and Kaitlyn Dawes each had a hit for Hesston.

Hesston is 1-19, 0-18 in CKL play, and opens Class 3A regional play next week.

First game

Hesston;100;0;—1;1;4

Pratt;233;8;—16;15;0

Jones (L) and Johnston; Thies (W) and Rogers.

Second game

Hesston;000;01;—1;2;2

Pratt;333;4x;—13;11;1

Schmidt (L) and Johnston; Jackson (W) and Rogers, Rasmussen 5. HR — P: Cruz, Humble.

Heart of America

Moundridge 5, Sedgwick 3

Moundridge 7, Sedgwick 1

MOUNDRIDGE — The Moundridge Wildcat softball team claimed a key sweep over the Sedgwick Cardinals Monday in Heart of America League play at Grasshopper Park in Moundridge.

Moundridge won 7-1 and 5-3.

Moundridge won the second game on a Keira Sebrant two-run home run with two outs in the bottom of the seventh.

In the first game, Moundridge scored four runs in the bottom of the third to take a lead the Wildcats would not relinquish.

Zizi Sebrant tossed a complete-game four-hitter, walking four and striking out five.

Taylinn Lacey took the loss for Sedgwick, allowing no earned runs on eight hits with a walk and four strikeouts.

Ellen Durst and Kate Eichelberger each had two hits for Moundridge. Ellen Durst and Erin Durst each drove in a run.

Brianne Catlin drove in a run for Sedgwick.

In the second game, Sedgwick scored a pair of runs in the first inning. Moundridge scored a run in the first and another in the second. Each team scored a run in the sixth.

Makenzie Elmore pitched the win, allowing two earned runs on eight hits with two walks and nine strikeouts. Lacey took the loss, allowing four earned runs, seven hits and a strikeout.

Zizi Sebrant and Elmore each had two hits with an RBI for Moundridge. Emma Blough also drove in a run.

Catlin had two hits with an RBI for Sedgwick. Anna Liby also had two hits. Taylor Atwill also drove in a run.

Sedgwick is 5-8 and hosts Douglas at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Moundridge is 14-2 and hosts Sterling at 4 p.m. today.

First game

Sedgwick;000;100;0;—1;4;7

Moundridge;004;021;x;—7;8;1

Lacey (L) and Brown; Z.Sebrant (W) and K.Sebrant.

Second game

Sedgwick;200;001;0;—3;8;3

Moundridge;110;001;2;—5;7;2

Lacey (L) and Brown; Elmore (W) and Ex.Durst. HR — K.Sebrant.

PREP BASEBALL

Central Kansas League

Pratt 7, Hesston 3

Pratt 1, Hesston 0

PRATT — The Hesston High School baseball team dropped a pair of games to Pratt Monday in CKL play in Pratt.

Hesston fell 7-3 and 1-0.

In the first game, Pratt led 7-1 after five innings. Hesston came back with a pair of runs in the top of the sixth.

Hesston was held to three hits.

Jackson Humphreys went 3.1 innings for Hesston in the loss, allowing five runs on six hits with a walk and three strikeouts. Owen O’Halloran finished the game, allowing one earned run on three hits.

Brendan Boles, Austin Griffin and Ben Roth each drove in a run.

In the second game, Pratt scored a run in the bottom of the fifth. Hesston was held to two hits.

Brady Cox took the loss for the Swathers, allowing three hits with three walks and three strikeouts.

Hesston is 10-8, 8-8 in CKL play.

First game

Hesston;100;002;0;—3;3;3

Pratt;104;020;x;—7;9;1

Humphreys (L), O’Halloran 4 and n/a; Evert (W), Arensdorf 6 and n/a.

Second game

Hesston;000;000;0;—0;2;2

Pratt;000;010;x;—1;3;2

B.Cox (L) and n/a; Bolen (W) and n/a.

Heart of America

Sedgwick 15, Moundridge 0

Sedgwick 14, Moundridge 3

MOUNDRIDGE — The Sedgwick Cardinals dominated the Moundridge Wildcats Monday in Heart of America League baseball play in Moundridge.

Sedgwick won 14-3 and 15-0 in three innings on the 15-run rule.

Sedgwick led the first game 5-2 and put things away with nine runs in the top of the seventh.

Nolan Crumrine pitched six innings for the win, allowing two runs on seven hits with three walks and 11 strikeouts. Trey Bright pitched the seventh, allowing an unearned run on two hits with two strikeouts.

Collin Kohl took the loss for Moundridge.

Trey Siemens and Nolan Crumrine each drove in three runs for Sedgwick. Austin Harjo drove in two runs. Crumrine had four hits.

Jon Schlosser drove in two runs for Moundridge. Wyatt Falco went three for four with an RBI.

Sedgwick scored six runs in the first inning of game two, adding two runs in the second and seven in the third.

Andrew Hoffsommer tossed a two-hit shutout, striking out four.

Cross Lintecum took the loss for Moundridge.

Crumrine, Mason Lacey, Colton Smith and Bright each drove in two runs for Sedgwick. Smith hit a home run.

Corbin Unruh and Falco each had a hit for the Wildcats.

Sedgwick is 12-2 and plays at 4 p.m. today at Pratt Skyline.

Moundridge is 8-10, 5-9 in HOAL play.

First game

Sedgwick;000;014;9;—14;16;2

Moundridge;002;000;1;—3;9;1

Crumrine (W), Bright 7 and Lacey, Park 7; Kohl (L), Schlosser 7, Unruh 7 and Falco.

Second game

Sedgwick;627;—15;11;0

Moundridge;000;—0;2;0

A.Hoffsommer (L) and Falco, Lintecum 1, Falco 2; Lintecum (L), Falco 1, Unruh 2, Hazelton 3 and H.Schroeder, 16 3. HR — S: Smith.