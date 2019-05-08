One person was in jail facing an attempted murder count after a clerk was critically injured in an early-morning incident at a central Topeka convenience store, authorities said.

The incident was reported at 4:14 a.m. Wednesday at the Kwik Shop location at 1700 S.W. Topeka Blvd.

Police Lt. Andrew Beightel said emergency personnel were notified after a customer entered the store and found the injured clerk who was on the floor and bleeding from apparent stab wounds.

Beightel said the clerk was transported by American Medical Response ambulance to a Topeka hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The clerk remained in serious condition mid-morning Wednesday.

Officers responding to the scene began interviewing individuals around the Kwik Shop and were able to locate the suspect in the case a short time later as he was on foot near S.W. 17th and Western, about three blocks west of the Kwik Shop.

The man, identified as Anthony Ryan Downing, 33, of Topeka, was taken into custody. After additional investigation, Beightel said, Downing was booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with attempted first-degree murder.

There was no immediate word on whether a robbery had occurred at the store during the incident.

Police investigators remained at the Kwik Shop past 6:30 a.m., with yellow-crime scene tape placed around the business, which remained closed at that time.

Anyone with information may call police detectives at (785) 368-9400 or Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at (785) 234-0007.