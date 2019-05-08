WICHITA — Neil E. Roach, 80, former Hertzler Clinic psychiatrist, died Monday, April 8, 2019.

He was born September 23, 1938 at Great Bend to Beryl W. and Mildred J. (Bryant) Roach.

He graduated from Macksville High School, attended Wichita State and Southwestern College where he married Barbara L. Hamm, June 18, 1961 at Macksville.

Neil then attended and graduated from Oklahoma State then graduated from K. U. School of Medicine in 1967.

He completed his internship and a 1 year surgical residency at St. Francis Hospital, Wichita.

In 1971 he completed his child psychiatry residency at the K.U. School of Medicine.

He served 2 years active duty in the U. S. Navy at Oakland Naval Hospital, Oakland, Calif.

Upon completion of his naval service he came to Halstead where he practiced psychiatry at the Hertzler Clinic.

He then became Chairman of Psychiatry at K.U. Medical Center, and later retired as Medical Director of Charter Hospital, Wichita, in 1996

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Barbara; daughters: Sydney (Paul) Lindquist, Columbus, Ohio; Kathy (George) Johns, LaFayette, Colo.; brothers: Glenn (Carolyn) Roach, Bella Vista, Ark.; Charles (Anne) Roach, Halstead; sister: Laurel (Dave) Fretz, Shrewsbury, Vt.; seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

A memorial service is scheduled for 3:00 p.m., Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Chapel Hill United Methodist Church, Wichita.

Memorials may be given to Wichita Children’s Home or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital in care of Kaufman Funeral Home, Halstead.