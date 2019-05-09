The Pratt High School boys tennis team competed at regionals last Friday at Buhler. They qualified their first player for state since six years ago when Larry Kahmeyer was the head coach.

Senior and #1 singles player, Caden Donnenwerth, went 3-1 at the tournament, earning him 5th place and a spot at the state championship.

“Caden played brilliantly,” said the head coach Tate Thompson. “We played our best tennis at Buhler.”

The #1 doubles team, Rafe Donnenwerth and Chase Folkers, played hard against the Buhler team, but fell in the first round.

Hogan Thompson and Luis Garcia-Jiminez, the #2 doubles team made it all the way to the round to qualify for state, but they weren’t able to make it all the way.

“They split sets and going into the 3rd set, Luis pulled something and it slowed them down quite a bit. This is the first time in several years that we had a doubles and a singles in the match to qualify,” said head coach Tate Thompson.

This Friday Caden Donnenwerth will fight for a state placing at home as Pratt hosts the 4A State High School Tournament at Walter Blake Tennis Complex. Start time on Friday, May 10 and Saturday, May 11 for boys varsity competitors is 10 a.m. both days.