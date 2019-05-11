After a hectic Friday evening began with calls of shots fired and a stabbing reported minutes apart, an officer and another vehicle collided as the officer responded to a robbery on Main Street, police stated.

Hutchinson Police Department Sgt. Kris Sims said officer Chris Shultz responded with lights and sirens at 6:40 p.m. to the robbery at Anima Bella Salon Spa & Boutique, 16 S. Main Street, and collided with another vehicle in the intersection of Fifth and Adams streets. Sims said there were minor injuries. No other details were available since HPD policy is for another agency to investigate incidents involving the department, Sims said. The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating the wreck.

The HPD reported arresting 66-year-old Jackie D. Crenshaw, of Hutchinson, at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday for allegedly stealing money from Anima Bella Salon Spa & Boutique and possession of marijuana. He remained in the Reno County Correctional Facility on Saturday afternoon without bond for violating parole.

The Kansas Department of Corrections records show Crenshaw absconded on May 1. KDOC records show several felony convictions — all in Reno County and dating back to 1987 — mostly for drugs and theft-related charges.