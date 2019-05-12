While preparing her speech for commencement, Sacred Heart High School senior class president Leah Hennes knew one thing: she wanted to personalize it for her class and not give the normal "you're going off into the world" motivational speech.

"We are a tiny class, so we all have really close bonds," Hennes said. "Any of us would help the others without hesitation."

By tiny, Hennes is referring to just 23 graduating seniors of the Salina Catholic high school, just six of them girls.

The seniors were presented their diplomas Sunday afternoon following a Graduation Liturgy at Sacred Heart Cathedral, 118 N. Ninth.

During her speech Hennes remembered the day she first walked through the doors of Sacred Heart three years ago knowing "nobody who is sitting here today."

"Three years ago, a class of 23 seemed a lot larger than it does today," she said. "Seriously, guys, we can't even fill up one side of the senior hallway."

Hennes soon found that being part of a small class was not a disadvantage. Because of their size, she said, they could grow together and experience high school with friends always by their sides.

"Researchers continue to tell us that those who have smaller high school classes are at an advantage academically and formatively," she said. "When we look at it like that, our class has the best setup out of nearly all the classes in the history of Sacred Heart.

"I can confidently say that our class is the closest group of people I have ever come across. Yes, we can have our arguments — just look who we wanted to attack during our statecraft simulations — but ultimately, we work together. Whether we've been friends since the very beginning, or just started to hang out, we are ready and able to give of ourselves to others. Never would any of you turn away someone who needed help, and that's an incredible quality to have."

Graduate Alex Rein said his fondest memory is "all the jokes between classmates."

"It's a very close bunch of kids, compared to other classes," he said. "I don't know why there's not many girls in the class. From first grade on, the boys have always outnumbered the girls for some reason."

Being in the minority, Grace Clarkson said the senior girls had to "stick together, since there are so few of us."

"I'm probably going to miss my friends the most, because we're all going to different places now and I won't get to see them everyday," she said.

Anders Mikkelson believed that no matter how far apart his classmates might travel, "you know you're going to stay friends for a long time."

In closing her commencement speech, Hennes reminded her classmates to learn from their past, and reflect on that during the summer.

"Think of your successes and your failings," she said. "History repeats itself unless we learn from it. If you didn't study enough for tests, start doing that. If you need to get more sleep before a quiz, start doing that. One thing that has always stuck with me was the quote, 'To make the best better.' Our class embodies that spirit.

"I am confident that each and every one of you will change the world for the better. And who knows? If we stick to it, we could be the most successful class to come out of Sacred Heart."