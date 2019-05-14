Sheriff Office News

Arrests

• 7:20 p.m. Friday, 305 S. Main St. Ottawa, Jeremiah Bond, 38, Ottawa, on a Franklin County warrant for failure to appear.

• 11:44 p.m. Saturday, 200 block of Colorado Road, Williamsburg, Teresa Bayne, 56, Williamsburg, for domestic battery.

Accidents

• 9:10 a.m. Friday, 1100 block of Florida Road, Pomona, Aaron Briggs, 31, Pomona, was southbound in a 2012 Ford F-350 when he was struck by John Powell, 63, Pomona, in a 2015 Chevrolet truck. Both occupants in the Ford were transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries. Powell declined medical treatment.

• 1:28 a.m. Saturday, 2600 block of I-35, Ricardo Mills, 39, Sugar Creek, Missouri, was northbound when a deer struck his vehicle.

• 4:19 a.m. Saturday, 3800 block of Utah, Dawson Bruce, 19, Ottawa, was driving a vehicle that struck a 19-year-old Ottawa male while attending a party at this location.

• 3:50 p.m. Saturday, 2500 block of Douglas Road, Autumnn Harralson, 15, Rantoul, was westbound in a 1999 Mazda B3000 when she over corrected and left the roadway causing her vehicle to overturn on its side.

Theft

• 11:33 a.m. Saturday, 300 block of N. Center Avenue, Williamsburg, a 45-year-old Ottawa female reported a possible burglary at this residence.

Ottawa Police Department News

Arrests

• 1:44 a.m. Friday, 100 block of E. Keokuk St., Ottawa, Matthew Maxhimer, 21, Ottawa, for felony driving under the influence, reckless driving, lack of ignition interlock and transporting an open container of alcohol after being stopped for a traffic infraction.

• 10:59 a.m. Friday, 1100 block of N. Main St., Ottawa, Brett Greenfield, 25, Lawrence, for two active warrants and interference with law enforcement after being contacted by officers on a call for service.

• 3:46 p.m. Friday, 200 block of N. Main St., Ottawa, Jeremiah Bond, 38, homeless, for felony interference with law enforcement, battery on a law enforcement officer and assault on a law enforcement officer after being contacted by officers.

• 11:09 p.m. Friday, 400 block of W. 17th St., Ottawa, Jon Clark, 33, Ottawa, for disorderly conduct after being contacted by officers.

• 11:09 p.m. Friday, 100 block of W. Seventh St., Ottawa, Lucas Simpkins, 39, Ottawa, for possession of opiates/narcotics with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetmaine, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license suspended after being stopped for a traffic infraction.

• 9:16 p.m. Saturday, 600 block of S. Oak St., Ottawa, William Holloway, 38, Ottawa, for felony interference with law enforcement, possession of a firearm while under the influence of alcohol or drugs and disorderly conduct after being contacted by officers on a call for service.

• 4:16 p.m. Sunday, 700 block of W. Second St., Ottawa, Brytani Lyda, 25, Lebo, on an active City of Ottawa warrant.

• 10:52 p.m. Sunday, 2100 block of S. Princeton St., Ottawa, Keshawn Rose, 20, Phoenix, Arizona, on a warrant.

Incident

• 9:27 a.m. Friday, 700 block of Second St., Ottawa, a sex offense was reported to officers. Case is under investigation.

Accidents

• 3:12 p.m. Friday, 100 block of S. Hickory St., Ottawa, Brandon Stafford, 23, Ottawa, was driving a 2003 Toyota Prius and collided with a 2011 Buick Enclave driven by Joy Powell, 59, Pomona.

• 1:30 p.m. Saturday, 700 block of S. Main St., Ottawa, a 17-year-old Ottawa male was driving a 2012 Ford SUV and struck a 2003 Ford SUV driven by Galen Bristow, 39, Ottawa. The 17-year-old Ottawa male was cited for failure to obey a traffic signal.

Incidents

• 3:55 p.m. Friday, 500 block of S. Main St., Ottawa, a 43-year-old Ottawa female reported an unknown suspect damaged property.

• 12:39 a.m. Sunday, 800 block of S. Olive St., Ottawa, a 24-year-old Ottawa female reported a past battery.

Thefts

• 5:24 p.m. Friday, 2100 block of S. Princeton St. Ottawa, Dacoda Laudan, 29, Ottawa, was cited and released for theft of property.

• 6:58 p.m. Friday, 300 block of E. Fifth St., Ottawa, a 67-year-old Climax Springs, Missouri, male, reported an unknown suspect stole property.

• 3:39 p.m. Sunday, 400 block of S. Locust St., Ottawa, a 50-year-old Ottawa female reported an unknown suspect stole items of hers.

Wellsville Police Department News

• Friday: K-33/I-35, motorist assist; 600 block of Walnut St., theft.

• Saturday: 300 block of Walnut St., noise complaintl; 600 block of Walnut St., special assignment; 500 block of Walnut St., special assignment; 400 block of Pendleton Avenue, alarm.

• Sunday: 300 block of W. Third St., general information; 700 block of Main St., public assist; I-35, mile marker 198, assist other agency.

Ottawa Fire Department News

• Firefighters assisted with six medical calls Friday through Sunday.