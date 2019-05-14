Monday’s games

PREP SOFTBALL

Class 3A

Haven 12,

Halstead 0

GYPSUM — The Halstead High School softball team ended the season 12-0 Monday in the Class 3A regional tournament in Gypsum.

The game was called after five innings on the 10-run rule.

Haven led 3-0 after three innings and took command with nine runs in the fourth.

Brooke Brawner pitched a three-hit shutout for Haven, walking one and striking out three.

Maguire Estill went two for four hitting with three RBIs. Brawner was two for two with two RBIs. Abby Hartung and Lexi Smith each went three for three with an RBI.

Addy Mueller took the loss for Halstead. Callie Considine also pitched.

Haven, 13-3, downed Southeast of Saline 4-1 in the semifinals and will face Kingman-Norwich at 4:30 p.m. today in the finals.

Halstead ends the season 4-15.

Halstead;000;00;—0;3;2

Haven;102;9x;—12;12;0

Mueller (L), Considine 4 and n/a; Brawner (W) and n/a.

Kingman-Nor. 15,

Hesston 0

KINGMAN — The Hesston Swather softball team ended the season with a 15-0 loss to top-seeded Kingman-Norwich Monday in Class 3A regional play in Kingman.

The game was called after three innings on the 15-run rule. Kingman-Norwich scored in each inning

Janelle Belt tossed a one-hitter for Kingman-Norwich, striking out three.

Lindsey Jones went two innings in the loss, giving up 14 unearned runs, walking four and striking out two. Emily Schmidt allowed an unearned run on one hit with a walk.

Hesston had 12 errors.

Hannah Ferguson broke up the no-hitter for the Swathers.

In the semifinals, Kingman-Norwich downed Lyons 7-3 to improve to 18-2.

Hesston ends the season 1-20.

Hesston;000;—0;1;12

Kingman;672;—15;5;0

Jones (L), Schmidt 3 and Johnston; J.Belt (W) and Taylor.

PREP BASEBALL

Class 3A

Hesston 17,

Hillsboro-PB 7

HILLSBORO — The Hesston Swather baseball team advanced to the Class 3A regional semifinals with a 17-7 win over Hillsboro—Peabody-Burns Monday in Hillsboro.

Hesston scored in every inning but the second. Seven runs in the sixth inning put the Swathers over the top.

Ben Roth went two for four for the Swathers with three RBIs. Ryan Eilert, Cody Wohlgemuth and Austin Griffin each drove in two runs.

Brady Cox threw 4.2 innings for the win, striking out eight. Jared Nelson finished the game.

Hillsboro used four pitchers with Brooks Gardner taking the loss.

Hunter Hein went four for four for Hillsboro, driving in four runs.

Hillsboro—Peabody-Burns ends the season 11-6.

Hesston is 11-8 and plays at 2 p.m. Wednesday against top-seeded and 17-3 Rock Creek.

Hesston;101;217;4;—17;10;0

Hills-PB;101;020;3;—7;7;5

B.Cox (W), Nelson 5 and Eilert; Gardner (L), Caldwell 3, C.Potucek 5, M.Potucek 6, Roberts 7 and Hanschu.

Halstead 5, Belle Pl. 2

Haven 2, Halstead 1

BELLE PLAINE — The Halstead High School baseball team pulled an upset and nearly pulled off a second one Monday in the Class 3A regional tournament in Belle Plaine.

In the quarterfinals, Halstead knocked off second-seeded Belle Plaine 5-2. In the semifinals, Halstead fell to third-seeded Haven 2-1.

Against Belle Plaine, Halstead took a 3-2 lead after five innings and added two runs in the top of the seventh.

Chandler Drake threw four innings of relief for the win, strking out five. Starter Dawson Driskill went three innings, striking out seven.

Nick Wells took the loss for Belle Plaine, striking out nine.

Driskill drove in two runs for Halstead. Wells went two for four with an RBI for Belle Plaine, 11-6.

In the semifinals, Halstead scored in the third inning when Driskill reached on an error and scored on a B Casey single.

Haven came back in the bottom of the sixth on a one-out hit batter and walk. Mario Quintero drove in a run with a single. Ryan Jenkins followed with a sacrifice fly.

Caleb Miller tossed a complete-game win, allowing four hits, a walk and four strikeouts.

Drake and Driskill combined to hold Haven scoreless for five innings. Drake struck out five. Driskill struck out four. Kevin Murphy took the loss. Carson Considine finished the game.

Haven, 11-5, takes on Cheney Wednesday in the finals at Wichita Collegiate.

Halstead ends the season 5-13.

Quarterfinals

Halstead;001;200;2;—5;5;1

Belle Pl.;000;110;0;—2;6;2

Driskill, Drake (W) 4 and Schulte; Wells (L) and n/a.

Semifinals

Halstead;001;000;0;—1;4;0

Haven;000;002;x;—2;6;1

Drake, Driskill 4, Murphy (L) 6, Considine 6 and Schulte; Miller (W) and Dale.

Class 2A

Chase Co. 11,

Remington 1

SALINA — The Remington Broncos ended the season with an 11-1 loss to Chase County Monday in Class 2-1A regional play at Dean Evans Stadium in Salina.

The game was called in five innings on the 10-run rule.

Chase County scored a run in the first inning and broke things open with seven runs in the third. The Bulldogs added three runs in the fourth.

Remington scored its sole run on an H Hunter RBI in the top of the fifth.

Arien Sigel drove in two runs for Chase County.

Jordan Wright went two for two for Remington. Cole Sommers went two for three.

Joseph Soyez pitched an inning of relief for the win, striking out two.

Weston Sommers pitched three innings for the loss, striking out three. Braden Scribner pitched an inning, striking out two.

Remington ends the season 2-17.

Remington;000;01;—1;7;3

Chase Co.;107;3x;—11;3;0

W.Sommers (L), Scribner 4 and Taylor; Sigel, Soyez (W) 3, Reyer 4 and n/a.