Railers miss

spot by 1 stroke

HAYS — The Newton High School boys’ golf team missed a state tournament team berth by one stroke, taking fourth Monday in the Class 5A regionals at Smoky Hill Country Club in Hays.

Host Hays won the team title at 324, followed by Maize South at 330 and Great Bend at 355. The top three teams qualify for state.

Newton shot a 356, followed by Wichita Heights at 367, McPherson at 377, Maize at 399 and Valley Center at 465.

Tradgon McCrae of Hays was top medalist at 75, followed by Josh Norris of Hays at 78 and Layton Love of Maize South at 80.

Newton’s Zach Engelken claimed a regional medal, taking fifth at 80.

Hunter Lujano was 15th at 90.

Engelken was the top individual qualifier. Lujano was the fifth and final individual qualifier.

Erick Hernandez was 21st at 92. Caleb Koontz was 25th at 94. Cooper Burns was 34th at 106. Brayden Lasiter was 40th at 120.

Engelken and Lujano advance to the Class 5A state tournament Monday at the Mariah Hills Golf Course.

Class 5A

Regional

Boys’ Golf

Monday

Smoky Hill CC

Par 71, 6,291 yds.

Team scores (top three teams qualify for state) — Hays 324, Maize South 330, Great Bend 355, Newton 356, Wichita Heights 367, McPherson 377, Maize 399, Valley Center 465.

Medalists (i-individual qualifier) — 1. Tradgon McCrae Ha. 39-36—75; 2. Josh Norris Ha. 41-37—78; 3. Layton Love MS 43-37—80; 4. Cole Streck GB 39-41—80; 5. Zach Engelken New.-i 38-42—80; 6. Jason Krannawitter Ha. 44-37—81; 7. Kyle Kasitz MS 43-38—81; 8. Jared Murphy Mai.-i 44-39—83; 9. Adam Kasitz MS 44-40—84; 10. Taben Armstrong MS 47-38—85.

Remainder of field — 11. Cal Dunekack GB 46-42—88; 12. Ethan Hartig MS 43-45—88; 13. Tyler Hoxie McP.-i 47-42—89; 14. Evan Jensen WH-i 41-48—89; 15. Hunter Lujano New.-i 48-42—90; 16. Kaden Claassen WH 44-46—90; 17. Tucker Johnson Ha. 43-47—90; 18. Carson Hager WH 48-43—91; 19. Gus Ruddle McP. 45-46—91; 20. Tanner Blaske MS 45-47—92; 21. Erick Hernandez New. 44-48—92; 22. Brantley Baldwin GB 42-50—92; 23. Hayes Schmid McP. 46-47—93; 24. Wesley Oakley Ha. 51-43—94; 25. Caleb Koontz New. 47-47—94; 26. Caden Cox Mai. 46-48—94; 27. Jayson Effertz GB 51-44—95; 28. Ethan Jensen WH 53-44—97; 29. Mason Hamm VC 52-46—98; 30. Weston Hoskins Ha. 51-47—98; 31. Tanner Cunningham Mai. 50-51—101; 32. Brennan Peshek WH 59-43—102; 33. Jace Kinnamon McP. 49-55—104; 34. Cooper Burns New. 57-49—106; 35. Scott Heilman GB 55-51—106; 36. Cooper Courtney McP. 61-50—111; 37. Caleb Fisher VC 61-53—114; 38. Cayden Bouse GB 64-51—115; 39. Ben Warner VC 61-57—118; 40. Brayden Lasiter New. 64-56—120; 41. Neil Raymond McP. 68-53—121; 42. Thomas Marshall Mai. 57-64—121; 43. Hudson Brown VC 70-65—135; 44. Konner Brown VC 80-63—143.

Sedgwick takes

third at 2A

MARION — The Sedgwick High School golf team placed third Monday at the Class 2A regionals at the Marion Country Club.

Valley Heights won the tourney at 439, followed by Hillsboro at 467 and Sedgwick at 471. The top three teams qualify for state.

Goessel was fourth at 484, followed by Marion at 518 and Inman at 544.

Avery Unruh of Hillsboro was top medalist at 89. Sedgwick’s Noah Becker tied for second with Caleb Walker of West Elk at 93.

Rounding out Sedgwick’s lineup was Qayden Shepherd at 124, Gary Moore at 125, Tate McGinn at 129, Chris McFrederick at 149 and Colby Mertens at 153.

Goessel’s Dylan Lindeman was fourth at 98 to qualify as an individual.

The state tournament is 9 a.m. Monday at the Hesston Golf Course.

Class 2A

Regional Golf

Monday

Marion CC

Team scores (top three teams to state) — Valley Heights 439, Hillsboro 467, Sedgwick 471, Goessel 484, Marion 518, Inman 544. Remington, West Elk, Rossville no team score.

Medalists (i-individual qualifier) — 1. Avery Unruh Hil. 89. 2. Noah Becker Sed. 93. 2. Caleb Walker WE-i 93. 4. Dylan Lindeman Goe.-i 98. 5. Brady Trimble VH 101. 6. Mattox Hale Ross.-i 108. 7. Wesley Denton VH 109. 8. Carter Popejoy VH 114. 8. Hap Waddell Mar.-i 114. 10. Hunter Chase VH 115.

Remainder of field — 11. Jordan Friesen In.-i 116. 11. Tyler Wagner VH 116. 13. Justin Jordan Ross. 120. 14. Kyle Hammersmith Hor. 123. 14. Koby Hett Mar. 123. 16. Rylie Daniels Hil. 124. 16. Caiden Duerksen Goe. 124. 16. Qayden Shepherd Sed. 124. 19. Eli Dalke Hil. 125. 19. Gary Moore Sed. 125. 21. Trevor Cunningham Ross. 127. 21. Devin Soyez Mar. 127. 21. Drake Waser Hor. 127. 24. Paul Glanzer Hil. 129. 24. Tate McGinn Sed. 129. 26. Kendall Hiebert Goe. 130. 26. Frank Wichert Hil. 130. 28. Skyler Wuest Goe. 132. 29. Damion Raney In. 133. 30. Dustin Hanna Rem. 141. 31. Alyssa Burkholder Goe. 144. 32. Koy Light In. 145. 33. Noah Cook Rem. 146. 34. Chris McFrederick Sed. 149. 35. Taylor Dieball In. 150. 36. Charles McQuiston Rem. 152. 37. Colby Mertens Sed. 153. 38. Miles Olsen Mar. 154. 39. Gunner Davis Goe. 156. 40. Logan Montonye Rem. 161. 40. Anderson Waddell Mar. 161. 42. David Graham Rem. 171. 43. Edward Winter Rem. 173.

Berean qualifies

for Class 1A state

HALSTEAD — The Berean Academy boys’ golf team claimed its first-ever state team berth since the program was revived, taking third Monday at the Class 1A regionals at the Wedgewood Golf Course in Halstead.

Classical School of Wichita, a first-year KSHSAA program, won the tournament at 374. Hutchinson Central Christian was second at 394. Berean Academy was third at 394.

Other teams competing include Pretty Prairie at 420, Chetopa at 471 and Attica at 491.

Burrton, Sedan and Peabody-Burns all had fewer than four golfers and failed to post a team score.

Kate Tilma of Wichita Classical was top medalist at 83, two strokes better than teammate Cole Buckingham. Reilly Tobias was third at 90.

The top area finisher was Cooper Zehr of Burrton, who took sixth at 94 and qualified for state as an individual.

Berean was led by Jon Hoover, who took seventh at 94. Grant Busenitz was ninth at 96.

A.J. Templin was 14th at 104. Luke Stucky was 25th at 118. Ben Hall was 26th at 119. Nathan Lancaster was 32nd at 122.

The state meet is Monday at the Salina Municipal Golf Course.

Class 1A

Regionals

Monday

Wedgewood GC

Halstead

Par 70, 5,536 yds

Team scores (Top three teams qualify for state) — Wichita Classical 374, Hutchinson Central Christian 394, Berean Academy 412, Pretty Prairie 420, Chetopa 471, Attica 491. Burrton, Sedan, Peabody-Burns no team score.

Medalists (i-individual qualifiers) — 1. Kate Tilma WC 40-43—83, 2. Cole Buckingham WC 43-42—85, 3. Reilly Tobias HCC 45-45—90, 4. Tanner Groene Sed. 45-47—92-i, 5. Marshall Walton HCC 47-46—93, 6. Cooper Zehr Bur. 49-45—94-i, 7. Jon Hoover BA 45-49—94, 8. Lucas Detter PP 51-45—96-i, 9. Grant Busenitz BA 46-50—96, 10. Conner Langlais HCC 50-51—101.

Remainder of field — 11. Dalton Schrag PP 50-51—101-i, 12. David Darrah WC 50-52—102, 13. Luke Buckingham WC 53-51—104, 14. AJ Templin BA 53-51—104, 15. Andrew Brewer PP 52-55—107-i, 16. MaxCaldwell PB 57-51—108, 17. Will Kenas WC 56-54—110, 18. Dawson Urwiller HCC 56-54—110, 19. Chance Smith Che. 58-53—111, 20. Carson Hamby HCC 64-49—113, 21. Zane Allen HCC 61-54—115, 22. Landon Weide PP 57-59—116, 23. Anthony Schmidt Bur. 57-60—117, 24. Dakota Pease Che. 61-57—118, 25. Luke Stucky BA 58-60—118, 26. Ben Hall BA 61-58—119, 27. Aden Rausch Att. 57-62—119, 28. Luke Kloer Che. 69-51—120, 29. Cale Carlisle Att. 57-63—120, 30. Jaggar Hawley Att. 61-60—121, 31. Derek Ross Che. 66-56—122, 32. Nathan Lancaster BA 63-59—122, 33. Brayden Kepner Che. 66-58—124, 34. Ryan Dirk Att. 64-67—131, 35. Jason Spradling Sed. 63-68—131, 36. Adrian Payne PP 71-63—134, 37. Troy Matlack Bur. 67-71—138, 38. Kaleb Kruse PP 78-71—149.

Hesston wins

3A regional

CHENEY — The Hesston High School boys’ golf team won the Class 3A regional title Monday at the Cherry Oaks Golf Course in Cheney.

Hesston had a team score of 331.

Hesston claimed four medals.

The Swathers were led by Grant Brenneman, who was top medalist at 77. Lucas Roth was fifth at 83. Landson Spencer was seventh at 84. Jace Regier was 10th at 87.

Mason Farmer shot an 105. Lucas Klassen shot a 106.

The state meet is Monday at the Emporia Municipal Golf Course.

Newton soccer

falls to Heights

WICHITA — The Newton High School girls’ soccer team fell to Wichita Heights 1-0 Monday in the quarterfinals of the Class 5A regional tournament in Wichita.

Heights scored in the second half.

Heights, 5-11-1, takes on top-seeded Bishop Carroll today.

Newton ends the season 1-16.