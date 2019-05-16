Holy cow -- I guess I’m on the bandwagon again for the South Hutchinson livestock sale barn.

Driving by the sale barn on Tuesday, sale day, my heart just soared when I saw the full parking lot. The huge parking lot was filled to capacity with cars, pickups, semis -- everyone there for “meetin’” day.

They came to buy or sell, but mostly to visit.

They may buy a hamburger and pie and take time to say “how are you and your family?” or “What do you think of grain prices,” or just “good to see you.”

In our busy, texting world, this is a really good place to connect eye to eye with one another.

Ann Mosier

South Hutchinson