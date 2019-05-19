Astronaut Mark Stucky encouraged Salina South High School graduates to chase their dreams during his commencement address Sunday afternoon.

A total of 239 Salina South students graduated in the class of 2019.

“I am a test pilot who recently became an astronaut, something I have yearned for since age three,” he said. “Chase your dreams. I am not here to tell you that all of your dreams can come true or will come true, but if you chase your dreams, you are much more likely to achieve more than you think possible.”

Stucky, a Salina native, graduated from Salina South in 1976. He helped fly a spacecraft past the edge of space in December during a test flight for the company Virgin Galactic that may help pave the way for the development of commercial space travel.

Stucky reflected on his life and provided advice to South’s graduates. His speech began with reflections on his time at the school.

“In the 70s, South High was a brand new school,” he said. "Shaped like a three-leaf clover with classrooms housed in those infamous pods, devoid of windows or real walls.”

The completion of Salina South High School’s renovation was celebrated shortly after the beginning of the 2018-19 school year. The original building Stucky described was replaced with a newer state-of-the-art facility. Principal Curtis Stevens said the class of 2019 opened Salina South 2.0.

During Stucky’s time at Salina South, the Schilling Air Force Base brought military families to town.

“Nearby Schilling Air Force base housed the families of deployed military personnel, bringing diversity to our school that was unique to the area. South was a melting pot where different races got along and didn’t think much about it,” he said.

Enjoy the journey

Stucky told graduates to look out for obstacles, enjoy the journey of their lives, and not to succumb to fear.

“Real life has a way of interfering with plans, but if you don’t have a plan, than life will really interfere with your dreams,” he said. “Nothing but fear of failure can paralyze you from reaching your potential. Achieving anything of note takes courage in the face of terror.”

Stucky also encouraged graduates to try to keep things in perspective.

“For young people, everything tends to have a sense of criticality. Small successes, failures, and relationships can be all consuming,” he said. “I dislike when I hear adults telling other people that you don’t understand, because you do understand. It’s just that you don’t have the years of experience on this planet that helps temper those ups and downs and keeps things in perspective.”

Class President Luke Streit told his classmates to stay true to their “small town Salina, Kansas roots.”

“Develop your own beliefs and values and live by them,” he said. "We have grown up in a very interesting and adaptive society. Whether we like it or not, the world is changing, and we are the future. People think we are lazy and privileged. I say prove them wrong, and make a positive impact on this world. Be a productive member of society. Follow your dreams, work hard, give back, and most importantly, don’t expect anything to be handed to you.”

Stevens commended the class for their school spirit.

“Our student section never gave up when cheering our athletes no matter what the score was,” he said. “This group of students had incredible turn out at dances, theatrical productions, concerts, and many other events throughout the school year to help support one another.”

Show school spirit

After the ceremony, Shawn Wallace, who plans to study economics at K-State, encouraged younger students to enjoy themselves and show their school spirit. Wallace played football and regularly attended South’s basketball games.

Spencer Einhaus, a graduate who will study biomedical chemistry at KU, had trouble believing high school was really over.

“It’s still really surreal,” he said. “It still feels like I have to get back to class on Monday. It’s a pretty crazy feeling that high school is finally over.”

Lillian Collett, who will be joining the Navy, agreed.

“It doesn’t seem real,” she said. “It hasn’t hit me yet.”