Police calls

People booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with felonies.

Richard Javier Soler Jr., 48, in connection with aggravated burglary, aggravated assault, 5/18.

William Boyd-Allen Long, 38, in connection with possession of opiate/opium/narcotic drug and/or stimulant, 5/18.

Nichole Hoyal Allen, 38, in connection with possession of opiate/opium/narcotic drug and/or stimulant, 5/18.