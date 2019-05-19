When the legislative session begins each year, it is always important to have goals and issues that you want to see addressed.

Of course, it is important to mesh your view of the world with those in the district that you represent. I try to visit with constituents on a regular basis at coffee shops, service clubs and anywhere that they gather to get a better understanding of what is important to them. I also did a very unscientific opinion survey to try to connect with a cross-section of the district. From these discussions, several issues seemed to surface.

The first was school funding. There was strong support to fund schools appropriately, end the lawsuit, and make sure that additional funding went to the classroom. School finance in recent sessions has been taken late up late in the session. This year it was completed early.

By March 15, after hearings and dialog, the Senate passed a school funding formula that somewhat mirrored the governor’s plan. Within weeks following, the House and Senate conferenced and produced a funding formula with some policy pieces for the Supreme Court to consider. The Supreme Court has heard the arguments and now will rule on the constitutionality.

Another topic that had much interest was Medicaid expansion. After passing both the House and Senate in 2017 but not having adequate votes for a veto override and then passing out of committee near unanimously in 2018, there was hope that Medicaid expansion would be heard on the Senate floor this year. Unfortunately, the required 24 votes to bring the bill out of committee were not reached, falling just one vote short. The promise of an interim study and an early Medicaid expansion bill next session gives one hope.

Other topics of interest ranged from medicinal marijuana to access to broadband. Medicinal marijuana did have a hearing in Public Health and Welfare. Proponents were able to cite examples of pain, seizure, and post-traumatic stress syndrome relief. Those opposed were largely law enforcement officers and those indicating that no scientific evidence exists supporting claims of success. There was a hearing but no committee action this year. Broadband access is being studied in a joint legislative committee which will produce recommendations for the next session.

Perhaps the primary goal that underlies most of what we do was the passage of a budget that addressed cuts that had previously been implemented, restoration of funding for agencies including but not limited to Kansas Department for Aging and Disability, Department of Children and Families, Corrections, and Higher Education. Additionally, funding was allotted to the Kansas Department of Transportation to begin completing the T-Works projects that were a part of the transportation plan.

Deferred payments to the Kansas Public Retirement System were made putting the system in a much improved fiscal position. Money that was borrowed from the Pooled Money Investment Board is also on schedule to be repaid. A scaled down decoupling of Kansas from the Federal tax code and implementation of an internet sales tax with a portion going to the elimination of the state sales tax on food passed but was vetoed by the governor. These are all issues that resonate with Kansans who have a concern for a fiscally sound and responsible government.

The 2019 legislative session is all but concluded. The only piece of the puzzle left is Sine Die, the last day of the session. Sine Die is different this year in that instead of just being ceremonial, a judicial nomination will be up for action and there will be possible gubernatorial vetoes including line-item vetoes to the budget. The year of testing between a new Democratic Governor and Republican Legislature is complete only to be followed next year with election-year politics. Of course, that is life under the dome.

Sen. Ed Berger can be reached at ed.berger@senate.ks.gov.