This week, readers wondered about construction projects and correct turning practices.

Q: What is the construction going on at the Fairgrounds? They seem to be working from Main Street to the grandstand.

Hutch News reporters were also curious about Kansas State Fair construction this week.

Right after receiving this question, John Green wrote about construction on State Fair Road between Plum Street and Main Street. Then in Monday's paper, you can read Mary Clarkin’s story on work on the grandstand.

The work on State Fair Road links in with Hutchinson’s Bicycle and Pedestrian Master Plan. The Kansas Department of Transportation awarded about $455,000 and the city is responsible for $114,000 for the project. The federal aid was awarded in 2016.

The work is starting sooner than expected because a culvert collapsed after heavy rains last week.

The hiking and biking trail will connect with bike lanes at 23rd Avenue and Severance, then travel to the northeast gate at the fairgrounds, then cross the grounds to exit near Gate 3 along Main Street.

The trail will be closed during the fair and other events, but otherwise will be fully open to walkers and cyclists.

Q: At Avenue A and Main, eastbound, a perfectly good, wide intersection is narrowed by paint striping. All traffic wanting to turn right has to be in a center lane, yet most people ignore the striping and move over to the right lane to turn right at Main. People that are following the law are in danger of being hit by someone passing them on the right! Why is the striping like that?

Short answer: the striping is correct, but the drivers scooting up in line to the intersection are not.

Long-time Hutch residents will know that the striping at that intersection has changed in the past few years, resulting in wider center lanes. The side effect of these wider lanes is that drivers find just enough space to sneak by on the right, nearly taking off a driver’s mirror or door handle on the way.

According to Kansas law, drivers cannot pass on the right unless on a one-way street or highway marked for two or more lanes of traffic moving in the same direction. Since there is no right turn lane marked, drivers should stay in the center lane and not cut in line to turn right at the intersection.

What changed at that intersection is the shift from two lanes to a single lane for westbound traffic at Main Street. Eastbound traffic lanes moved north to allow for the shift, but the number of lanes remained the same.

“A benefit of this configuration is that semi-trucks or large trucks are able to stay in the eastbound lane when they turn right or south without impacting the left turn lane,” said Jeff Peterson, director of engineering for the City of Hutchinson. “The bridge just south of Avenue A caused problems due to the turning radius of larger trucks and semis.”

Before, large trucks would have to move into the left turn lane to make a wide enough turn to move to the right. The change allows larger vehicles to safely navigate right turning movements.

