TOPEKA—Eric Larrison, Pratt, Kansas was recently installed as President-elect of the Kansas Funeral Directors Association (KFDA) during the 122nd Annual KFDA Convention held May 5-8, 2019 at the Sheraton Overland Park and Overland Park Convention Center in Overland Park, Kansas.

Funeral directors and embalmers from across Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska gathered in Overland Park to participate in the many wonderful educational opportunities presented by experts in the funeral profession and to view the latest in funeral service supplies, equipment and services that were displayed by funeral service suppliers.

Eric received an Associate’s degree from Pratt Community College and a Mortuary Science degree from the Dallas Institute of Funeral Service.

He is a Kansas licensed funeral director and embalmer. He is the president and co-owner of Larrison Mortuary of Pratt and Larrison Funeral Home of Medicine Lodge and Turon, Kansas.

Larrison is a member of the Pratt Rotary Club. He resides in Lake Arrowhead with his wife Mandy. They have five daughters and one son.

Other KFDA officers elected include Glenn White of Pittsburg as President, Robert Davis of Kansas City as Vice President and Donna Mathena-Menke of Topeka as Secretary/Treasurer.



