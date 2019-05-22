Nationwide, about 43 million travelers will go more than 50 miles from home during the coming Memorial Day weekend, according to projections.

“That’s the second highest number since 2000 when we started tracking those numbers,” said Shawn Steward, spokesman for AAA Kansas.

About 37.6 million of those travelers will be going by motor vehicle, Steward said. “We expect the roads to be pretty busy over the holiday weekend,” he said.

“It just seems more and more people travel every year,” he said. The economy is pretty good and people have some disposable income, he said.

Average fuel prices are about 12 cents a gallon lower this year than a year ago, Steward said. The average price for a gallon of unleaded gas in Kansas was about $2.60 Tuesday, below a national average of about $2.85 a gallon, he said. Kansas has the 11th cheapest gas prices right now among states, Steward said Tuesday.

Steward advised motorists to check the condition of their vehicle tires — and make sure there is air in the spare tire — before heading on a trip.