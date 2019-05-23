Today's Birthday (05/23/19). Fall in love again this year. Profit together with cooperation and coordination. Guard private time for reflection. An especially profitable summer comes before a shared financial obstacle. Your collaboration gets lucrative next winter, leading to a personal income shift. Share resources, opportunities and passion.

To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) -- Today is an 8 -- Teamwork propels satisfying accomplishments. Align words and actions to forward a common cause. Coordinate to ensure that critical priorities get managed. Clean up later.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) -- Today is a 9 -- Take charge at work. Your professional leadership makes things happen. Someone important is watching. Ignore distractions or controversies. Give it your best shot.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Follow your curiosity, and go exploring. Your wanderings can take you farther than anticipated. Don't react without thinking. Keep costs down with detailed advance planning.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Changes necessitate budget revisions with a joint venture. Discuss financial priorities with key partners and allies. Revise and adapt. Ask for more, and get it.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Today is a 9 -- Compromise for a mutually beneficial solution with your partner. Communicate to resolve potential challenges before they grow. Words and action get farther now.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Dig into a big job. Back up words with physical action. Adapt to changes. Rely on someone you can trust. Wear sensible shoes.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Go for substance over symbolism. Show your love in concrete and practical ways. Keep your promises. Generously listen. Your gifts return to you multiplied.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) -- Today is a 7 -- Make a long-desired home improvement. Put your energy behind a domestic project. Avoid family sensitivities. You may need to make a mess. Realize a dream.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) -- Today is a 9 -- The creative process could get chaotic. Sparks could fly. Pour your heart into your expression, and polish the movement. Get obsessed with the details.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Today is an 8 -- Align words and actions to generate income. Make deals, and put terms in writing. It's OK to challenge the status quo. Get into a profitable groove.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) -- Today is a 9 -- Prepare to launch a personal project. Follow through with agreements. Take advantage of your power and confidence for your cause. Participate with a powerful conversation.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) -- Today is a 7 -- Contemplate your next moves. Make private time to review your plans and objectives. Avoid controversy, noise or crowds. Relax and recharge in peaceful settings.