The American Red Cross will be in Pratt on May 24 and May 31 for blood drive.

Several months ago Pratt fell three pints short of a 64-pint goal, but local American Red Cross Blood Drive chairman Dan McAnarney is hopeful that this Friday, donors will come out in full force to give blood for a good cause.

“We managed 61 points in March,” McAnarney said. “We had at least five deferrals, so without that we probably could have made our goal of 64 pints. I’m just hoping we can get it done this time.”

The American Red Cross recently announced that the nation is experiencing a critical blood shortage, especially for type O blood.

In a press release from the Red Cross, eligible donors are urged to give blood to help patients facing trauma and other life-threatening situations.

"As a thank-you for helping replenish the blood supply, all donors who come to give blood now through June 10 will receive a $5 Amazon.com gift card via email," said American Red Cross external communications director Jan Hale. "Right now, the Red Cross has less than a two-day supply of type O blood available for emergency rooms, where it can be most critical."

According to the Red Cross, six units of type O blood are available for every 100,000 people, but at least 14 are needed every day.

Type O negative blood is unique because it can be transfused to any patient with any blood type, Hale said.

"It is what hospital staff reach for during emergencies when there isn’t time to determine a patient’s blood type," said Hale. "Type O positive blood is the most transfused blood type and is also critical in trauma situations."

Recent statistics show that approximately 11,500 fewer type O blood donations were collected by the Red Cross than what is needed for a sufficient blood supply.

A list of local and area blood drive times and dates are as follows:

Pratt County; May 24 from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and May 31 from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Pratt Community Building, 619 N. Main Street. The May 31 blood drive will be hosted by Skyline High School recent graduate Silvano Casas.

Ford County, Dodge City; May 28 from noon to 6 p.m. and May 29 from 7:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Senior Center, 2408 Central Avenue.

Gray County, Cimarron; June 4 from 2 to 6:30 p.m. at the Gray County Rec Center, 17002 Highway 50.

Finney County, Garden City; June 6 from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at St Dominic Catholic Church, 615 JC Street.

Kiowa County; June 7 from noon to 6 p.m. at the Kiowa Community Building, 119 S. 5th Street.

Meade County; June 7 from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Forst Center, 500 W. Carthage Street.

To host a blood drive, visit www.redcrossblood.org/hostadrive.