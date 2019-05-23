DODGE CITY — Salina South senior Parker Renz closed his high school golf career with a top-20 finish and a state medal after competing at the Class 5A state tournament Wednesday at Mariah Hill Golf Course.

Renz finished tied for 15th after a round of 3-over-par 74. It is his second medal in four state tournament appearances. He placed seventh in 2017 when the meet was held at Salina Municipal.

It was an up-and-down round for Renz, who began on No. 12 with a shotgun start and made eagle-3 on his first hole of the day. He played the next eight holes in 7-over and was standing at 5-over halfway through his round, but came back with birdies on holes 4, 6 and 7 to play his way back into the top 20.

Salina South had a team score of 327 and finished 10th in the team standings. Andover Central won with a 293, ending the three-year winning streak of St. Thomas Aquinas. The Saints took second at 297, Wichita Kapaun (298) was third and Hays (304) finished fourth.

South’s top finisher behind Renz was junior Gavin Giroux, who shot 83 and tied for 55th. Seniors Cole Stein and Parker Norton both shot 85, tied for 62nd, and figured into the Cougars' team score.

Salina Central sent three individuals to state and were led by senior Aaron Hawley. In his first state appearance, Hawley shot 80 and tied for 40th.

Mustang teammate Lukas Freelove was a shot back of Hawley and tied for 45th, and sophomore Collister Ryan tied for 77th with a 90.

Hays senior Tradgon McCrae shot 68 and finished third, one shot behind Goddard Eisenhower’s Tyler Trudo and Emporia’s Gentry Scheve. Trudo defeated Scheve in a playoff for the tournament title. Hays senior Joshua Norris was also a state medalist, tied with Renz for 15th with a 74.