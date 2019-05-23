Dillons associates in Pratt promote reuse of everyday items with in-store examples.

A table full of art projects would be right at home in a classroom but an unexpected group of creations filled a table Saturday in the lobby of Pratt’s Dillons store.

Creative items like desk organizers, plant pots, lampshades and more were made by Dillons associates from everyday things that could have ended up in the trash and eventually a landfill.

But they didn’t and that was the whole point of the creative project which Dillons is promoting.

Dillons Customer Promise Lead Brenda Burnett, who made some of the items, said this initiative was for Dillons associates and customers to encourage them to take items they would normally throw away and, with a bit of creativity, repurpose the items into something decorative and useful.

“People throw away things without thinking. We’re doing everything we can do to keep things out of the landfill,” Burnett said.

Burnett was on hand Saturday to explain to customers what items were used and to encourage customers to take part in the effort to repurpose items normally headed for the trash.

Plastic jugs, coffee cans, bottle caps, fiberboard toilet-paper towel rolls, an old license plate and even some plastic bags and a melted plastic plate were some of the trash decorated and transformed into usable items.

Bobby Berens, Dillons manager in Pratt, said all Kroger stores are aiming for zero waste. Dillons is part of that movement to get people to think what they can do locally.

“We want to help people get ideas what they can do with items they take for granted every day,” Berens said.

If customers want to take part in this initiative but aren’t sure what they can do, Dillons associates can help with ideas or there are apps that can help with creative ideas. But the main thing is for people to get busy and make the effort to recycle all those items.

“We want customers to know we are doing our part. We take this very seriously,” Berens said.

As part of their zero waste project, Dillons is working on another project that will help reduce trash in the landfill. Dillons plans to get rid of plastic bags in their stores by 2025. They also regularly recycle cans, paper and glass from the store lounge.