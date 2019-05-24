





A wind turbine on city property will be coming down, following action taken by the El Dorado City Commission at its most recent meeting.

The City of El Dorado requested bids to decommission and remove the turbine from the Water Reclamation Facility grounds.

The proposal includes the turbine, spare nacelle, hub railing, foundation tooling, spare gearbox, PLC cabinets and miscellaneous hardware. The bid winner — AllMetal Recycling — will be also asked to remove all parts currently being stored in a barn also on the grounds.

Two bids were received from interested contractors: Pearson Construction ($19,800) and All Metal Recycling ($24,711). While AllMetal Recycling had the higher bid, the decision to recommend they be approved was based on their experience with turbine removal.

Also, the City received interest from the City of Pembina, North Dakota, to purchase spare parts currently held in inventory. They are offering to purchase the turbine blades, full hydraulic unit, vent fans, cone bushings, teeter buffers, brake assembly, yaw deck bearing and hub flange.

In other business:

• El Dorado Main Street Director, Emily Connell appeared before the Commission to give the “2018 Year in Review” Annual Report and highlighted accomplishments within each of the four pillars: Organization, Design, Economic Vitalization, and Promotion.

• Approved a request for a Special Use Permit (SUP) at 620 N Industrial Road. Mears Fertilizer, Inc. is in the process of purchasing nine acres from the City of El Dorado to expand their fertilizer production business. Fertilizer production is considered manufacturing/processing by the Zoning Ordinance and requires a SUP

• Approved the 2020 Pay Plan for the City of El Dorado was submitted for approval. A salary schedule must be approved each year by the City Commission so staff will have direction on the starting and ending salary points for each position. It also provides a listing of all available positions within the City of El Dorado. There were no recommended increases in the pay scale.

• Approved $112,571.50 in funding for a roof on the activity center. Under a 1994 agreement, the City of El Dorado and USD 490 jointly own and operate the Activity Center located adjacent to El Dorado High School. Per the Agreement, USD 490 is responsible for regular maintenance items and the cost of larger maintenance expenses are shared between the two entities. The Activity Roof bid from DSC/Stanfield in the amount of $225,143, was approved.

• Discussed a proposal by GreatLife Golf Course to purchase Prairie Trails Golf Course.

Set a joint special meeting with USD 490 at the School District Office, at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday continue discussions on the tennis court project.