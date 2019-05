In honor of Memorial Day the City of El Dorado offices will be closed May 27. Trash and recycling will not be collected Monday. Monday’s route will be collected Tuesday, Tuesday’s route will be collected Wednesday. Thursday and Friday will collected as scheduled. Please have carts to the curb by 7 a.m. Remember to use orange bags for excess trash. Recycle carts may contain the following items:No. 1 or No. 2 plastics, aluminum and steel (tin) cans, clean paper goods and cardboard.