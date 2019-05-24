A 13-year-old Salina boy was arrested Thursday after allegedly displaying a realistic-looking BB gun to a 11-year-old boy, threatened to shoot him, took money from him and ran away, according to Salina police Lt. Jim Feldman.

The 11-year-old told police the incident took place between 2 and 4 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of Vassar Drive and that the suspect told the younger boy if he reported the crime, there would be further issues. The 11-year-old described the gun as a handgun, Feldman said.

A Saline County Sheriff’s deputy located the suspect in the 700 block of South Broadway, and police officers arrived shortly thereafter. The suspect didn’t respond to the officers’ commands and broke an officer’s watch as he was taken custody, Feldman said.

Officers discovered a BB gun, which they initially mistook for a handgun, a short distance from the suspect.

The 13-year-old boy was arrested based on recommended charges of aggravated robbery, aggravated battery, criminal threat, obstructing the legal process, aggravated intimidation of a witness and criminal damage to property.