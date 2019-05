The following people were booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with felonies:

Jeremy Lee Loader, 25, in connection with crimes that included burglary, 6:26 p.m. 5/25.

Kristopher Montes Quarterman Jr., 19, in connection with crimes that included a felony drug offense, 4:35 a.m. 5/25.

Rule Alan Seymour Jr., 46, on an outstanding Shawnee County warrant charging him with crimes that included felony theft, 2:05 a.m. 5/25.