Car hits Dollar General store

TOPEKA — No serious injuries were reported after a car slammed into the side of a store late Monday morning in southeast Topeka, police said at the scene.

Emergency crews were sent around 11 a.m. to the Dollar General store at 2500 S.E. California Ave., where the crash occurred.

Police said a black, four-door Toyota Avalon hit the north side of the brick building, doing substantial damage to the car's front end.

There was no indication the car had entered the building.

The woman driving the car was reported to have a cut finger. She was treated at the scene and didn't require ambulance transportation to the hospital.

A dog that was with the woman in the car appeared uninjured, as well, police said.