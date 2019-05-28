DODGE CITY — The first Kansas Liberty March will be arriving to Dodge City on July 6 at the Dodge City First Baptist Church, 1310 N. 2nd Avenue.

The event will begin at 9 a.m. with an information fair and a liberty rally that will take place in the church sanctuary at 10 a.m.

A parade will begin at 1 p.m. that will go from the church southbound on 1st Avenue to Wyatt Earp Boulevard towards Boot Hill Museum, before turning back northbound on 2nd Avenue back to the church.

Organizers for the march are inviting the public to participate in activities throughout the day that promote "Christian faith and American patriotism."

“We are honored to have Kansas Senate Chaplain, Pastor Cecil Washington, U.S. Congressman Dr. Roger Marshall, State Treasurer Jake LaTurner, and Kansans for Life President Mary Wilkinson speak at the rally,” said organizer and activist, Laura Tawater. "They will be sharing information and energizing the Christians to be active in protecting the things we love the most which are under attack more than ever in America.

"The rally will include live worship music and prayer for civic leaders, the state and nation."

The information fair at 9 a.m. will be for learning about the Kansas anti-abortion and pro-liberty organizations about ways that people can get involved in making a difference in their communities.

“This gives us the opportunity to proclaim our faith and love in Christ, America, and the lives of the unborn to our community,” said Tawater. "We are calling for Christians to be bold and stand against the assault on Christian faith, family and freedom and believes this event will ignite motivation and courage in the hearts of all who attend.

“In order for real change to occur and to return to a nation where life is cherished and our liberties are valued and protected, we must call on the Lord Jesus Christ for help, because He will make a way and that is what we will be doing at this event.”

Tawater added that the public is also encouraged to participate in the flag parade.

Potential participants will include walkers, motorcycles, horses, floats and other vehicles that will be patriotic or Christian-themed.

"Everyone is invited to join the parade and attend the rally at the church," Tawater said.

For more information, go to kansasrevival.com or contact Tawater at 620-430-7767 or lauratawater@gmail.com.