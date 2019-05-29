Regarding Bob Layne's Feb. 26 editorial, he stated that "we must never have a ‘no vacancy sign’. . . at our borders." I agree with him -- provided that these immigrants cross the southern border with Mexico legally and are properly vetted.

Layne also refers to President Trump's "incompetence." This is a subjective term because many liberals would agree with Layne, while many conservatives would say the term appropriately describes former President Obama. If Layne wants to talk about "incompetence", look at what Trump's predecessor (President Obama) did when he sent $150 billion, followed by another $400 million in cash on pallets under the cover of darkness later to our enemy Iran. Sending money to Iran so they would be "nice" to us (a policy known as appeasement) seldom works.

Layne also denounces the arrogance of syndicated columnist Cal Thomas, but Layne seems to be arrogant also. Layne says that Thomas believes "Republicans" (those deplorables and irredeemables, according to Hillary Clinton, and dregs of society, according to Joe Biden) "are God's chosen and the true saviors of America." Really? I think this sentence more aptly describes the Democrats.

Although I disagree with Layne's liberal views on most issues, I do agree with him and his appreciation of the United States Constitution's guarantees of freedom of speech and freedom of the press -- even with those with whom we disagree.

Layne says that President Trump "seems to be striving to be the last American president and the first American dictator." Layne has made some outrageous comments in previous columns, but this one "takes the cake". I think this statement is much more applicable to former President Obama. This statement is absolutely absurd. Layne's disdain for President Trump was never more obvious.

Ron Etchison

Ellsworth