Farmers’ markets have only been open for two weeks, and already we are joyously inundated with fresh vegetables.

Every year, I try to tone down my expectations for a while in this early season, readying myself to walk down the vendor lanes and see only sparse produce offerings: maybe a handful of strawberries, a tub or two of delicate greens, a smattering of herbs. And each year, my protectively low expectations are pleasantly surpassed by everything available to us.

Yes, seasons still only come in their own time, and patience is still a necessary virtue, but we are certainly not relegated to rationing out single lettuce leaves at the dinner table.

Brian and I had friends visit us from Delaware and Maryland this past weekend. Ever since college, we and two other couples try to get together once a year; they’re some of the most important relationships we have. We’re on a bit of a rotation, taking turns meeting in our respective homes. This year we had the honor of hosting, of sharing a snapshot of our life here in Kansas, and we’ve been looking forward to this ever since the last time we got together.

Four kids have been added to the mix since we began meeting, and basically all we want to do is talk and eat anyway, so we didn’t plan a whole lot of activities.

But one of the few things we had on the schedule was making it to the farmers’ market pavilion on Saturday morning — that’s part of who I am, and I wanted to share it.

Apparently I stop and talk to everyone; the others made it around the loop much quicker than Brian and I did. Plus there was also just so much to look at. I couldn’t believe farmers already brought broccoli, beets, carrots, even tomatoes.

We’ll get to all those other veg in their own time, but for some reason I had green onions on the brain this week. I wrote an article about them last year, discussing some of the differences and similarities between them and their other allium cohorts, like salad onions and scallions.

The first thing I think of in relation to spring onions, however, is springtime meals around the table at my grandparents’. They loved to clean up a few baby onions, straight from the garden outside the window, and serve them whole right alongside the soup or the sandwiches. Maybe the idea of taking a bite out of a mini onion is not that uncommon to you, but I always observed this ritual with varying degrees of shock and awe. I eat a lot of unusual things other people balk at, yet straight up raw onion is not something I can manage well.

Even though I might physically cringe, I always remember my grandparents’ habit with much fondness. It’s strange how such an odd little thing like that, the carved pure white little bulbs with bright green trimmed tops, can become seared in one’s memory, increasing in value as time goes by and reminiscence grows even dearer.

The green onions aren’t the point; the tangible reminder of shared moments is.

That brings me to today’s recipe. Our group put down a lot of food this weekend, spent a lot of time hanging out around the table. This flatbread (and the “normal” pizzas we also made) were quite a tasty lunch, but what I’m thinking we’ll remember when looking back on this in the future is not the flavor of the food but the realness of the fellowship in correlation with it.

