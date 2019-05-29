Crews from the National Weather Service office in Topeka were headed to Douglas County early Wednesday to assess damage from Tuesday night's storms that included at least one tornado.

Audra Hennecke, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service office in Topeka, said a damage survey team would be looking for the area where the tornado initially touched down and then were to follow it as it made its way north and east of Lawrence.

Once outside of Douglas County, another damage survey team, this one from the Kansas City-Pleasant Hill office of the National Weather Service, would be assessing damage that occurred in areas including Johnson, Wyandotte and Leavenworth counties.

Hennecke said "at least one confirmed tornado" was reported from Tuesday nights' storm, which caused substantial damage to an area on the south side of Lawrence around 6 p.m.

She said the damage survey team would be looking for areas where the tornado lifted up and touched down again.

She said each time a tornado lifted up and touched down again would count as a separate tornado.

The storm damage team will be able to make estimates on wind speeds associated with the tornado by assessing the damage it caused. From the wind speeds will come the tornado's ranking on the Enhanced Fujita scale.

"It's still pretty preliminary," Hennecke said. "We're hoping to gather some more information on that today, as we do damage assessments."

Homes were reported damaged on the south edge of Lawrence, as well as in Eudora. Additional damage was reported at Pendleton's Farms, a country market northwest of Eudora.

There were several reports of vehicles being overturned by high winds in the southern part of Lawrence, as well as power lines and trees being knocked down by the storm, Hennecke said.

Most of the assessments on Wednesday will be taking place on the ground, though some satellite imagery also may be used, as well as any photos from aircraft that will be flying over teh affected areas, Hennecke said.

Several injuries were reported with the storms, though none of the injuries as of Wednesday morning were believed to be life-threatening.