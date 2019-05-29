The For the People Act (HR 1/S.949) passed the U.S. House of Representatives and was introduced in the Senate in March. Since the U.S. Supreme Court decision rolled back key provisions of the Voting Rights Act (Shelby v. Holder), we have seen more obstacles to voting - fewer polling places, cuts in early voting hours, and out of date equipment breaking.

This act would include expanded early and absentee voting. It would also provide online and same day voter registration, which has been shown to increase voter turnout by as much as 10% in other states and reduce the number of uncounted provisional ballots.

Some communities have been divided by district maps, drawn by politicians to serve themselves, not us. Both Democrats and Republicans have been guilty of controlling the redistricting process to benefit their own party. HR 1/S.949 would require independent redistricting commissions to abolish gerrymandering, giving voice to every voter.

Money now plays a major role in our elections. Our government should respond to the will of the people, not the interests of powerful corporations and wealthy donors. This legislation will repair the broken Federal Election Commission, and it would improve campaign finance transparency and strengthen ethics enforcement.

We urge every Kansan to contact your Senators and tell them about the above reforms that you support, and especially to call on them to support a hearing on the For the People Act (HR 1/S.949). As a member of the U.S. Senate Finance Committee which has the power to advance this legislation, Senator Roberts needs to hear from us that we want a debate and vote on these reforms. We deserve to know where our Senators stand.

Call Sen. Pat Roberts at 202-224-4774 and Sen. Jerry Moran at 202-224-6521, or go their websites to email your message to them.

Teresa Briggs and Cille King

Co-Presidents of League of Women Voters of Kansas