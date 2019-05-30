Welcome home parade for Honor Flight

OTTAWA — The Honor Flight will return to Ottawa on Tuesday evening. The public can welcome the veterans home by lining the streets as the bus makes its way through town. Approximate time for arrival is 8:30 p.m. with the parade route from I-35 to K-68 down Main Street through town to the Wal-Mart parking lot.

There will be a brief ceremony after the veterans get off the bus. The Ottawa City Band will perform along with speakers. The Honor Guard will be present and the playing of Taps.

Live country music on tap

TONGANOXIE — The Main Street Opry will be from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, June 1, at BeNew Youth Center, 4th and Main, Tonganoxie.

Live country music will feature special guests Donnie Quinn, an Elvis impersonator, with the Main Street Opry Band (Stan Steele, Monty Tatom, Brian “Doc” Lane, Carl Cook and Andy Lindberg), Teresa Steele and Paul Root. Tickets for adults are $15, seniors $12 and youths 12 and under $5.